Loss comes at bigger cost

THE injury toll continues to grow for Camperdown’s open netballers following a one-goal defeat against the North Warrnambool Eagles.

Emily Stephens has ruptured the collateral ligament and vola plate in her finger during the third quarter of last weekend’s match, which will see her sidelined for over a month.

Despite finishing the contest and being named among the best, scans this week revealed the full extent of the damage.

The Magpies are also likely to be without Leah Sinnott, who currently sits on 249 top-grade netball appearances for Camperdown.

Sinnott has been battling calf troubles for some time, and is likely to line up in her 250th match against South Warrnambool in round 14.

These concerns come after shooter Emily Finch was sidelined in rounds eight and nine with an ankle injury, while veteran midcourter Tracey Baker is out for the season with her foot.

In fact, goal keeper Emma Wright is the only player from the round one squad to contest every match this season.

Wright was again named as the Magpies’ best last Saturday, in a reversal of the round three result, where it was Camperdown winning by one goal.

North opened up a four-goal lead by the first change, and were still ahead by three at the main break.

Camperdown surged in the third term, wresting control of the scoreboard to lead by one goal at the final change.

The Magpies remained in front for much of the final term, before a late surge from the Eagles saw them steal victory at the death, 47-46.

Emily and Jaymie Finch shared the workload under the post, both girls converting 23 goals.

The result sees North Warrnambool clear in second position, while Camperdown is now fourth, a game in arrears of Warrnambool.

It was another one-goal thriller in division one netball, this time it was the Magpies rejoicing.

The game went through a number of momentum swings, as the Eagles led by one goal at quarter time, Camperdown opened a three-goal advantage by the main break, before scores were level with a quarter to play.

A nine goals to eight final stanza from the Magpies got them across the line.

Olivia Henzen, Krystal Baker (12 goals) and Caitlin Hall and were named in the best.

Division two put in a strong performance, with the Bloomfield sisters, Rebecca and Ashleigh combining for a potent game in the goal circle.

Rebecca scored 26 in a best on court role, while Ashleigh netted 12 from the goal shooter position, as Camperdown defeated the Eagles 38-28.

Melanie Van den Eynde and defender Sarah McInnes were also named among the best.

Camperdown’s division three side were outscored in every quarter during a 37-22 defeat.

Best performers for the Magpies were Eliza Johnstone, Alexandra Smith and Sophie Sumner.

North Warrnambool’s 17 and under side remain unbeaten after a 36-33 result against the Magpies.

A slow start proved costly for the visitors, trailing by six goals at the first change.

They closed the gap to two by half-time and were able to draw level in the second half, but the Eagles held on to win by two.

Krystal Baker (26 goals), goal defence Olivia Henzen and centre Sophie Swayn were named best for Camperdown.

The Magpies’ 15 and under side found it difficult to penetrate North’s defensive end during a 31-13 loss.

Molly Hedrick, Maggie Conheady (eight goals) and Ava Nolan (five) were the top performers.

Rounding out a tough round of junior matches, the 13 and under side went down to the Eagles 22-14.

Trailing by just two at half-time, Camperdown was outplayed during the second half.

Mary Place, Holly Swayn and Rosie Pickles were among the best.

North Warrnambool sits clear in second, while the Magpies fall a game behind the top five.