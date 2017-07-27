Interest strong for road rally

COMMUNITY members were reminded this week that this Sunday’s planned road rally at Lake Bullen Merri could be the last hope to have the road reopened.

Set for 10am at South Beach, the rally is aimed at uniting the community in a single show of support for the lake road to be reopened.

Organiser Philip Russell urged anyone who wanted to see the road reopened to attend.

“This isn’t about getting political – it’s about the community sending a clear message that we want the road opened,” he said.

“We’ve organised the rally, now it’s up to the people to get behind it.

“There’s no point saying in a year or two that something should be done – this quite possibly could be the last chance to have an effect.”

Mr Russell said he was already buoyed by the support shown.

“We’ve had some great feedback already and lots of offers to help,” he said.

“A lot of people have been sharing memories of when they were younger using the road for walks and fishing.

“There have also been a lot of people commenting about what a great asset the lake road is for Camperdown – for everything from fishing to Sunday drives.”

Feedback has also backed an eagerness to work with the landholders involved to find an acceptable workable outcome.

“The owners are part of the community too and they have very legitimate concerns about the road’s usage,” Mr Russell said.

“People are aware that there have been some issues in the past and that the road would need to be better managed – no one is arguing that.”

Mr Russell said the road rally was expected to take between 15 minutes and half an hour.

People are asked to arrive before 10am so the gathering can be properly co-ordinated for a group photo.

People with transport problems are invited to make use of a bus service arranged specifically for the rally and are asked to contact 0439 540 057 by close of business Friday to book their seats.

“The photo will serve as a wonderful indication of community support for the road’s reopening,” Mr Russell said.

“It will be a great reference to use in later discussions and negotiations and will also serve to keep us inspired as the journey to reopen the road continues.”

Lake Bullen Merri Road was closed in late 2011 after the then Department of Sustainability and Environment (now the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning) refused to continue to cover public liability insurance costs for the landholders involved.