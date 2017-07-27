Historic vision adds to road push

THE push to reopen the road around Lake Bullen Merri received an historical boost this week, after research revealed its original opening in December of 1937 was described as “an event of some local importance”.

Camperdown resident Philip Russell has organised a community rally for South Beach this Sunday, July 30 for people to come together as one united voice to send a clear message they want the lake road reopened.

“In the lead-up to the rally, I’ve been researching the origins of the road and it’s become very clear that the proponents of the original road showed real vision and determination in developing the road, which took 15 years to complete,” he said.

Mr Russell said an article in The Camperdown Chronicle, dated December 28, 1937, attributed the idea for the road to Camperdown Angling Club president Arthur Hyde and Hampden Shire councillor F. Russell.

“As far back as 15 years, Mr Hyde was advocating that something should be done to add to the attractions of Lake Bullen Merri,” the article said.

“On his many visits to the lake he became more and more impressed with its attractions and he began to conjure in his mind’s eye how it could be made an ideal spot of great popularity.

“He had visions of the South Beach area being converted into a picnic area and roads round both sides of the lake did not seem to him to be beyond the realm of possibility.

“He expounded his scheme of a tree-clad South Beach, with a winding road leading down to the water edge on every suitable occasion, until the idea began to take root in the minds of several residents”.

Mr Russell said according to records the Camperdown Angling Club took up the challenge and made representation to the Member for Hampden, Mr Arthur Hughes who inspected the land and set in motion parliamentary proceedings to proclaim South Beach a public reserve.

His replacement Mr Thomas Manifold quickly followed the process through.

According to the mentioned Camperdown Chronicle article, Cr F. Russell was then inspired by the overall project and offered help at every opportunity.

“During the years of the depression, when any sustenance money was available he had always a few men quietly working away, and in course of time the road began to take shape,” it said.

The Hampden Shire then sourced funds through a ‘scenic roads’ program, which saw the dreamt of road, which was reported to “run close to the water’s edge”, completed.

In the lead-up to this Sunday’s rally, Mr Russell said the determination and vision of the original proponents were “an inspiration”.

“The original idea for the road was community based,” he said.

“It came from people who had great vision for the lake and Camperdown as a whole and who believed a road would be beneficial to the whole community.

“It’s sad to see the road closed in this day and age after they worked so hard to make their vision happen, especially when the same benefits would apply.”

Mr Russell invited members of the public to attend the community rally which has been set for Sunday, July 30 at 10am.

“The first step in reopening the lake is for the community to show, in numbers, that that’s what they want,” he said.