Heavy machinery hits the roads

CORANGAMITE Shire has stepped up its road repair works for the next financial year with a $600,000 upgrade to its heavy vehicle fleet.

The shire took possession this week of a new Mack truck and triple axle belly dumper trailer, a Mack truck and four axle tipping dog trailer and a Hyundai 4WD front end loader.

Shire construction team leader Ian Gladman said the equipment would maximise efficiencies, improve safety and save time.

“The belly dumper has a number of advantages because it discharges its load from underneath the trailer, rather than having to raise it up like a normal tipper,” he said.

“There are four discharge doors underneath the dumper – two at the front and two at the back – which means the discharge can be either full-width or part width to suit the situation.

“The half-width option is particularly useful for road shoulders.”

Mr Gladman said the belly dumper was also ideal for use under power lines and trees where raising a tipper was not possible.

“They also save a lot of time on work sites and are much safer because there’s no need for them to stop when discharging their load. Drivers don’t have to stop to raise their trailers for tipping and don’t need to stop and get out of their vehicles to clean the drawbars or tail gates after tipping,” he said.

“It’s a much faster turn-around time.”

The new truck and tipper boasts an Okuslide floor line to reduce friction between the floor of the trailer and its load, making tipping easier and safer with reduced hoist extensions needed.

The tipping dog trailer will primarily be used to move quarry materials to on-site stockpiles at roadwork sites.

Mr Gladman said the new front end loader was the shire’s biggest yet with a bucket capacity of 4.2 tonnes.

“It has greater reach to load the higher sided belly dumper trailers, making it safer and more efficient,” he said.

The new additions mean the shire’s heavy vehicle fleet now boasts three belly dumpers, three truck and trailer combinations, four smaller loaders and two excavators.

With an average range of 500 kilometres per day for each truck, the new equipment is expected to save about half a day in time each week, allowing more work to be completed.

Shire works director Brooke Love said the new fleet was purchased in line with the shire’s 10 year road maintenance program.

“We’re continually looking at our fleet to maximise our work on the roads,” she said.

“The aim is to get as much done at the best cost for ratepayers and in the safest way possible.”

The Corangamite Shire’s 2017/18 road program will see 10km of road rehabilitated and 134.5km of gravel road resheeted.

“The net cost to council is estimated to be about $260,000 for the truck and trailer and about $270,000 for the loader,” Ms Love said.

“The net cost of the belly dumper is expected to be $107,000.

“The net costs are worked out on the basis of the previous units of equipment being sold at auction.”