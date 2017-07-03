ABORIGINAL flags are flying high in Camperdown and Derrinallum this week as the district takes part in its first ever NAIDOC Week (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) celebrations.

Local Keerray Woorroong woman Vicki Couzens officially raised the flag at the Mount Leura and Mount Elephant reserves on Monday, kicking off a week of events aimed at recognizing indigenous people and their culture.

The initiative is a combined project of the Mount Leura and Mount Sugarloaf Management Committee and the Mount Elephant Community Management Committee after the two environmental

groups realised they had a lot in common with the district’s first inhabitants in terms of ‘caring for country’.

The flag raising ceremonies included ‘Nurture in Nature’ outdoor play activities and guided walks of both reserves.

Other activities to take place include a biodiversity workshop at Titanga near Lismore today (Tuesday), a farm conservation workshop at a Pomborneit property on Wednesday as well as a screening of ‘Charlie’s Country’ at Camperdown Killara Centre that night.

The Camperdown and District Historical Society will also host an indigenous display at the local information centre, while wetlands tours and wildlife monitoring are scheduled for the Floating Islands Reserve on four consecutive days from Thursday.

Local NAIDOC Week celebrations will culminate with Wayapa Wuurrk workshops held at both reserves on Sunday.

People interested in getting involved can access an events schedule online at www.mtleura.org.au.