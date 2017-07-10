Busy week for indoor bowlers

MEMBERS of the Heytesbury Indoor Bias Bowls Association headed to Sunshine on Sunday for the V.I.B.B.A. threes event.

In the men’s section, Gary Body (s), Ron Cameron, Harvey Robbins defeated Matthew Flapper (Bellarine) in their opening match, before going down to Glenn Sargent (Bacchus Marsh).

Peter Baker (s), Ron Absalom, Jack Paasse defeated Bob Constable (South Group), then proved too strong for Ian Hedger (Ballarat), before eventually going down to Shane Manifold (Northern District).

In the ladies, Jan Ovens (s), Jenny Meade, Jean Clover lost to Lorraine Myers (Bellarine).

They then contested the consolation plate event for first round losers, where they proved victorious.

Nicole Collins (s), Pam Wines, Maria Van Someren defeated Michelle Tait (Ballarat), then were the better team against Meredith Norton (Northern District), before also beating Shirley Hogan (Bacchus Marsh).

They eventually finished runners-up, going down to Norma Betteridge (Ballarat) in the decider.

In the penultimate round of Heytesbury Indoor Bias Bowls Association pennant, Scotts Creek (1) were too good at home for top team Camperdown (1), as they endeavour to reach the finals.

This was their fourth win in a row but the two teams currently placed above them, Cobden (1) and Laang-Ecklin (1), would both need to lose in the final round.

Simpson (1) are set to remain in division one no matter the result of their round 13 encounter, after Glenormiston (1) fell to Timboon Lawn (1) 28/12.

Scotts Creek (1) Peter Baker (s), Neville Page, Jan Hutchinson, Peter Rowe welcomed Camperdown (1) Gary Body (s), Ron Cameron, Harry and Maria Van Someren, and after an arm-wrestle for the first 12 ends, scores were locked at 9-all.

Peter’s combine soon took off, winning six of the closing nine ends to record a 25/17 triumph.

Cobden (1) Louis Cain (s), Allen Armistead, Glenn Cain, Sandi Johnstone were at home to Camperdown (2) Wayne Pearson (s), Harvey Robbins, David and Valerie Coverdale in a must-win match for both teams.

Cobden got away to a six shot lead on end seven, but then got the jitters as Wayne’s four strung together multiple ends.

Cobden stayed on nine for four ends, then 11 for three ends and 14 for another trio, while the visitors scored 18 shots to prevail 21/15.

Laang-Ecklin (1) Allen Cook (s), Thelma Lackie, Thelma Johnstone, Andrew Lackie were well down at home to Cobrico (1) Geoff Ovens (s), Ray and Maureen Bond, Jan Ovens, trailing by 10 on end 11, largely due to penalty ends.

However Geoff’s guys only scored three shots over the last 10 ends, leading Allen’s combine to a 28/20 victory.

Camperdown (3) Ron Absalom (s), Nola Duncan, Gordon and Norma Weller hosted Simpson (1) Lyndon Rogerson (s), Leon Van der Broek, Gwen Crole, Murray Lucas, who needed the points to stay off the bottom rung, which they did, 24/22.

Ladder: Camperdown (1) 38, 140.2; Camperdown (2) 34, 125.4; Timboon Lawn (1) 30, 125.1; Cobden (1) 28, 114.1; Laang-Ecklin (1) 28, 106.4; Scotts Creek (1) 26, 115.9; Cobrico (1) 22, 98.3; Camperdown (3) 18, 72.6; Simpson (1) 12, 65.3; Glenormiston (1) 4, 66.9.

In division two, Laang-Ecklin (2) Pam Wines (s), Mick Uebergang, Max Wines, Paul Gaut were at home to Wiridjil (1) Rhys Smethurst (s), Bruce Smethurst, Colin and Wendy Kee, where they had a close tussle.

Scores were tied at 10-all on end 11 and 12-all on end 14.

Rhys and his team forged ahead to be five up with four ends to play, only to concede two penalty ends and go down 24/19.

Cobden (3) Bazil Hammond (s), Claire Reynolds, Albert Pegg, Ron Hill visited Camperdown (4) Liz Riches (s), Cliff Newling, Margaret Ovens, Jack Paasse to cement their place in the finals.

They did beat the home side 21/15, but may still need to win at home against Laang-Ecklin (2) in the final round to secure their top four spot.

Scotts Creek (2) Neville Robb (s), Kelvin Rundle, Mike Jamieson, Marlene Page climbed ahead of their opponents on the ladder, defeating Cobden (2) Joy Hill (s), Alex Johnstone, Doreen Coverdale, Joyce Roberts 25/15.

In the remaining matches, Timboon Lawn (3) defeated Glenormiston (2) 31/13 and Scotts Creek (3) proved too strong for Timboon Lawn (2) 22/20.

Ladder: Laang-Ecklin (2) 40, 166.5; Cobden (3) 34, 152.7; Timboon Lawn (2) 32, 149.5; Timboon Lawn (3) 28, 97.3; Scotts Creek (2) 24, 89.1; Cobden (2) 22, 104.6; Scotts Creek (3) 22, 82.1; Wiridjil (1) 16, 94.4; Camperdown (4) 14, 70.9; Glenormiston (2) 8, 54.6.

In division three, Cobrico (2) Ron Heard (s), Val Miller, Bev Fleming, Beryl Brumby were at home to Wiridjil (2) Ron Murrihy (s), Damian Smith, Barbara Segrid, Bev Murrihy where they did not let their opponents reach double figures all night, and had a confidence building win, 26/18.

Camperdown (5) John Van Someren (s), John Morgan, Ann Van Someren, Truus Morgan played well early against Timboon Lawn (4) Clarrie Matthews (s), Arthur Felmingham, Rita Mungean, Val Blake as the visitors had trouble on the fast mat.

John’s team took hold of the game when they led 15/1 on end six, Camperdown then increased that lead to win 33/16.

Camperdown (6) Jill Rantall (s), Michele Belyea, Noel Pemberton, Judy Borthwick travelled to Scotts Creek (4) Tim Broomby (s), Joyce Lindquist, Graeme Gebert, Marion Frencham where they kept their finals hopes alive with a 20/15 triumph.

Winning only nine ends to the home side’s 12, Jill’s team scored many multiples during the match while Tim’s guys could only manage a pair of twos and the remainder singles.

In the final match of the round, Simpson (2) proved too good for Timboon Lawn (5) 20/15.

Ladder: Cobrico (2) 36, 133.2; Simpson (2) 32, 134.1; Timboon Lawn (4) 28, 97.7; Camperdown (5) 28, 95.1; Camperdown (6) 24, 97.8; Scotts Creek (4) 24, 87.5; Timboon Lawn (5) 12, 88.7; Wiridjil (2) 8, 77.3.

The H.I.B.B.A. champion of champions for 2017 was also played recently.

In the ladies singles, Pam Wines defeated Joy Hill in the final 20/7.

In the men’s section, Gary Body proved too strong for Louis Cain in the decider, winning 17/12.