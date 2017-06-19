Untold stories to come out

UNTOLD stories in Corangamite could soon have a way of emerging.

A new VicHealth funded initiative ‘We Know Your Name But Not Your Story’ is seeking to uncover the untold stories of Corangamite residents in a bid to bring the community together.

The initiative is a collaboration between Corangamite Shire Council, local health services, Youth Council members and Melbourne based organisation Humankind Enterprises.

The project aims to share stories through open communication with all members of the community.

Corangamite Shire Youth Council mayor Ripley Watt said while residents often know just about everyone’s name walking down the street, they may not know their story.

“Launching this storytelling project is designed to bring the community together and I encourage everyone to get involved,” she said.

“A training for interested story collectors between the ages of 12 to 25 will be happening on Monday, July 3 in Camperdown with buses running for attendees from most Corangamite towns.”

Locals will be able to find out more about the project with a display ‘StoryPod’ video booth at the front of the Camperdown clock tower on Thursday, June 15.

Corangamite education attainment group project officer Honor Rahles-Rahbula said a recent health services survey found only one in four young people feel they belong.

“The results of this survey are the driving factor behind this storytelling project to encourage youth to connect with and become involved in their communities,” she said.

“Once the stories are collected they will be showcased at a local storytelling festival.

“This festival will be held in August and all community members are encouraged to come along and join in on the celebrations.”

Interested locals can register for the Story Collecting training at www.storycollectors.eventbrite.com.au.