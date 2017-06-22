JEWELLERY to the value of $55,000 was stolen in an overnight ‘smash and grab’ at Camperdown’s Showcase Jewellers this week.

Senior Constable Kat Speakman of the Warrnambool Police Crime Investigation Unit said the offender smashed the lower panel of the business’s front door to gain entry.

“The glass frontages of two display cabinets were then smashed with the offender making off with the contents,” she said.

“Crime Desk staff investigated the scene which included testing for fingerprints and taking photographic evidence.

“At this stage investigations are continuing.”

Business owner Jim Wiltshire said the break-in occurred at about 1am on Wednesday.

“The offender has tried to jemmy the front door open, but when that didn’t work he has smashed the front door and gained entry,” he said.

“The offender has then gone directly to the display cases which contained the gold and diamond items and completely cleaned them out.

“It seemed like he knew exactly what he was doing because he didn’t look around the shop at all; he made a bee-line for the gold cabinet full of rings, chains and bracelets.”

Mr Wiltshire said footage from several in-store surveillance cameras captured images of a male offender.

“He has entered the store and filled up a ‘Santa sack’ with the gold and diamond jewellery and then left the shop,” he said.

“He then came back into the shop moments later and headed into the rear of the store – presumably looking for the safe.

“A number of drawers had been opened and rifled through and a number of lay-buy items were taken.

“The offender would have been in the store for about one and half minutes the first time and then for about a minute on the second occasion.”

Mr Wiltshire said the surveillance footage revealed a man of normal build wearing a balaclava and a ‘hoodie’.

“Jewellery shops have been targeted by thieves everywhere at the moment, so I wasn’t overly surprised that this occurred,” he said.

“The front door window and cabinets were made of very high grade laminated glass, so the offender has come equipped for the job.”

Mr Wiltshire assured customers that personal items held at the shop for repair works were not affected by the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1333 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The raid followed on from two burglaries which occurred at the Simpson Bowling Club and the Simpson Murray Goulburn farm supply store last Saturday morning.