Six decades of selling

WHEN Clarie Smith was 15 he mounted his horse, took his dog and went droving, setting in motion a livestock career that has just notched up 60 years.

“I got a job with Dennys Lascelles in Cobden for a couple of days each week,” he said.

“I would go out to the farms and drove their cattle into the Cobden saleyards – one of my runs was from Glenfyne, about 14 miles.

“Once they were sold, I drove them out to the holding paddocks where they’d stay for a week or two until they were slaughtered.”

Mr Smith soon became a full-time employee canvassing farmers for their stock sales.

“Then one day the boss told me I was going to sell the bobby calves that day,” he said.

“I was pretty nervous but got through it. Then I was told to sell the cows and I’ve been selling ever since.”

As well as hawking the stock at local yards, Mr Smith would head down to the Newmarket stock sales in Melbourne, which at the time was the biggest saleyard in the southern hemisphere.

“It was absolutely enormous – cattle would arrive there from all over Australia chasing top dollar,” he said.

“The buyers were mostly Italians and Greeks who all had little butcher shops and they’d buy three or four head at a time.

“There were rows and rows of abattoirs nearby Newmarket, so the stock would go there for processing and then get delivered to the butchers.”

At the local level Mr Smith was a common sight at Timboon sheep sales, where up to 10,000 head would be sold every fortnight during the lamb season.

He watched on when the price fell out of the sheep market and farmers gradually swapped over to dairying instead.

“There’s always been highs and lows in the stock industry,” Mr Smith said.

“I can remember in the 70s when things were that bad cattle were selling for 50 cents a pen.

“It got to the point where perfectly good cattle were being shot and buried en masse in a pit on the outskirts of Camperdown.

“It was pretty grim at the time – the Government eventually stepped in and paid $15 compensation per head, but the stock were still being killed.”

Starting off with ring selling at Cobden and Camperdown Mr Smith was on hand when Camperdown’s new saleyards were built paving the way for pen selling.

“With ring selling we used to run them in one or two at a time and sell them in pounds, shillings and pence – guineas for the stud cattle,” he said.

“Later on stock sold for dollars per head until eventually we started weighing them and they sold in cents per kilo.”

Keen to get the best price possible for his clients, Mr Smith found himself at the centre of a “big blow up”, when a spur of the moment decision saw him sell for the ‘pick of the pen’.

“Buyers would pay 15 or 20 cents more to have the pick, so it made sense to do it,” he said.

“It was the first time it had ever been done and mayhem broke out, but it’s still the ‘pick of the pen’ today, so there you go.”

Early in his career Mr Smith said farmers used to milk 20 or 25 cows a day and were able to make a good living to bring up their families.

“Then the younger generation came through and bought the neighbours’ farms and grew bigger and bigger – these days they’re milking 200 plus cows, with some milking as many as 500, 600 or even 700,” he said.

“They’re employing people now and the costs are much higher.”

Now working for Charles Stewart and Co, Mr Smith only sells when he is needed, but still deals with his long-established clients.

“This industry’s been pretty good to me and I’ve met and socialised with a lot of good people,” he said.

“I’d miss it too much if I gave it away now, so I’ll just keep going.

“I’ve worked with four generations of some families and I’ve loved every minute of it.”