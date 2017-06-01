Port strikes down Magpies

REIGNING premiers Port Fairy has once again sentenced Camperdown to defeat, with the Seagulls inflicting a five-goal loss on the Magpies on the weekend.

In the first grand final rematch of the season, the teams went into the game with vastly different form lines, after Camperdown bounced back from a rare round one loss to Koroit to win four in a row.

Port Fairy on the other hand, was yet to win a game, having made a number of changes over the off-season and regular goalie Carly Thomas missing due to injury.

Thomas was back to her best on the weekend, top scoring with 31 goals as the Seagulls toppled the Magpies 50-45.

Jaymie Finch finished with 29 goals while Emily Finch had 16 as Camperdown adjusted to life without Tracey Baker after the veteran mid-courter broke several bones in her foot last week and is expected to miss most, if not all of the 2017 season with the injury.

Jaymie Finch, Ashlea Spokes and Emma Wright were named as the top players for the Magpies, with Camperdown now eight points behind pace setters Koroit.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Camperdown travels to Portland to take on the winless Tigers, before games against top five sides Hamilton and Warrnambool round out the first half of the Hampden league season.

In division one, Camperdown’s division two netballers ground out a tight two-goal win over Port Fairy.

Lucy Gstrein starred with 27 goals to be named best on court in the 36-34 victory.

Caitlin Hall and Olivia Hickey were also named in the best with Krystal Baker scoring nine goals for the Magpies.

In a top versus bottom clash, Camperdown did what was expected in a 21-goal victory over the winless Port Fairy.

The Magpies easily had the better of the Seagulls with the Bloomfield sisters impressive in the goal circle as Rebecca finished with 27 and Ashleigh scored 16, both named in the best with Lauren Murphy.

The same could not be said for the Magpies’ division three side which suffered another large defeat, this time a 27-goal loss to Port Fairy.

The Magpies were out of answers against the Seagulls, losing 40-13, as Cally O’Shannassy top scored for the home side with eight goals.

Alexandra Smith, Megan Rix and Sophie Sumner were named among the Magpies’ best.

Half centuries do not occur too often in netball, but that was the case for Krystal Baker who played her 100th game for the club, slotting 50 goals in an impressive performance.

The teenager was named among the Magpies’ best in their 55-23 win over Port Fairy, along with Nina Harris and Hollie Castledine.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers’ winless season continued with a 32-goal loss to Port Fairy.

Ava Nolan scored seven goals in the 44-12 defeat, named in the best with Zali Searle and Olivia Maskell.

A tight 26-21 victory over Port Fairy has kept Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers in the top five.

The Magpies managed to see off the challenge of the Seagulls and remain percentage ahead of Hamilton in fifth.

Jaimie Castledine scored 13 goals, while Sarah Lane, Holly Swayn and Tahli Kent were named in the Magpies’ best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers were no match for Port Fairy, going down 41-8.

Sarah Delwig and Anna Steers both scored four goals and were named in the best with Matilda Cain.

It was better news for Camperdown in the 14 and under match with the Magpies extending Port Fairy’s losing streak to six games.

Camperdown dominated after quarter time to win 15-6, as Georgia Walsh slotted 11 goals.

Ella Sadler, Matilda Pollard and Hope Kerr were named in the Magpies’ best on the day.