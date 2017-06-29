‘Normie’ racks up 250

SPENDING more than half of her life on the netball court, it is fair to say netball is a large part of Camperdown’s Emma Wright’s life.

The years of dedication will culminate in Wright joining the fairly exclusive group of Camperdown Football Netball Club players to reach 250 senior netball games with the club.

Wright, or ‘Normie’ as she is affectionately known, will join fellow team members Tracey Baker and Leah Sinnott as the only three players to reach the milestone when Camperdown takes on Terang Mortlake this weekend at the Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

While her netball career is dotted with accolades for her efforts, on and off the court, Wright insists this weekend’s game is like any other.

“It’s just another game to me, I haven’t really given it much thought,” she said.

“Hopefully we’re able to come away with a win.”

Wright’s lengthy involvement with the club began in 1996 when a 15 and under netball competition was added in the Hampden Football Netball League (HFNL).

It was a busy year for the then youngster who under coach Kim Maskell played 17 games in the 15 and under competition, in addition to 18 games in the 17 and under team with Loretto Milbourne as coach.

Wright also made her senior debut with the club the same year playing one game with Milbourne as coach.

She said she did not think about reaching the milestone when first beginning her netball career, instead looked at it as a chance to play sport with her friends.

“All junior school netballers at school got an invitation to training because they were bringing in a new grade in the Hampden Football Netball League,” Wright said.

“My friends were all trying out, so I did too. Emily Stephens is the only one still playing.”

In her second year at the club, Wright saw court time a further 20 times for the under 15 team, including the semi-finals as well as two games under coach Karen Pett with the 17 and under side.

Her stellar year with the 15 and under team was rewarded with the HFNL Best and Fairest award and was also runner-up in the club 15 and under Best and Fairest count.

The following year the talented goal keeper played 21 matches in the 17 and under side, including the grand final against Warrnambool. Unfortunately victory was not to be and the team was defeated 32 goals to 35.

In 2001 Wright spent the season playing for Kolora in the Heytesbury Mount Noorat League before returning to Camperdown in 2002 to play 11 matches for the senior team.

Competing in both A grade and A reserve sides for Camperdown in 2005, she played seven senior A Grade games and 19 reserve matches.

While the senior team finished seventh, the A reserve side went on to win the premiership.

Playing goal shooter she shot 22 goals for the match which saw the team defeat arch rival Cobden 31 to 23 goals.

Following her efforts on the court during the grand final, Wright was awarded the Jo Arundell Medal for best on court, earning her the nickname ‘Normie’ after the AFL’s Norm Smith Medal for best on field in the grand final.

She was also runner up in Camperdown’s A reserve club Best and Fairest award to coach Bernie Sinnott.

In 2007, Wright started the season on 83 senior matches and 199 Camperdown club games.

She represented the senior Magpies for the 100th time during the 2007 season, playing 19 A grade matches where Wright become only the seventh player at Camperdown to reach the 100 senior game milestone.

Along with Shirley Miller, Tracey Baker, Kathy Hall and Jocelyn Fitzgerald to be the fifth player at the club to reach 200 club matches.

The social aspects of life at the Camperdown Football Netball Club is what drew her to first join and something which she still enjoys today.

“I love the social side of netball, that’s probably why I’m still there,” she said.

“It’s very much a family oriented club and game, we have some good fun together.”

Wright’s netball career also includes stints with the Ballarat Pride, with her years of training proving a solid base.

“Winning the Premier’s Challenge for the South West Region with the Camperdown girls was a pretty big highlight for me,” Wright said.

“I’ve loved being involved with the club over the years and the different opportunities it’s brought – I didn’t really do it for the awards.

“Thank you to all my team members and coaches over the years who have helped make the experience what it is.”

A series of hectic years saw her add to her impressive trophy collection, receiving back-to-back A grade Best and Fairests in 2010 and 2011 and was awarded Life Membership in 2014 for her contribution to the Camperdown Football Netball Club.

Fast forward to 2017, Wright will line up for her 11th appearance for the season and bring her total tally to 250.

While she is the second highest A grade record holder at Camperdown, Wright holds the record as far as club games go with an impressive 392 games.

Donning the uniform tomorrow, Wright hopes to add a win to the tally on her milestone day.

“A few of my family and friends are coming to watch the match,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating afterwards.”