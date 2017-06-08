Netballers get LOUD

FOUR Camperdown junior netballers were among those donning the green and white when they took to the court for the Hampden league at the LOUD Netball Championships in Warrnambool on Sunday.

Chelsea Baker and Olivia Henzen represented the 17 and under Hampden league squad which went down in the final, Krystal Baker was a member of the 15 and under squad which fell short in the semi-final, and Tahli Kent played in the 13 and under side.

The 17 and under Hampden side fell two goals short of victory over Western Border in the final, going down 10-8 after having drawn with the same side earlier in the day.

Hampden earned its way through to the final after winning five and drawing one of its seven matches, losing only to Warrnambool City.

But as luck would have it, Hampden turned the tables on Warrnambool City in the semi-final to knock off their opponents 17-8 and automatically qualify for the state finals.

It was a similar story for the 13 and under side, falling to Ballarat Football Netball League in the final 17-5.

Hampden had narrowly reached the final after a 13-12 win over Western Border Netball Association Navy side, a side Hampden lost to earlier in the day by four goals.

The 13 and under team had won seven out of nine round robin matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Hampden’s 15 and under netballers went down by three goals to Western Border in the semi-final, after winning seven and drawing one from its nine games – including victory over Western Border.

Chelsea Baker, Henzen and Kent will now set their sights on the state championships to be held in Melbourne at the State Netball Centre on Sunday, July 25.

Cobden’s Molly Hutt and Terang Mortlake’s Libby Moloney played in the 17 and under side, while Blood Maddison Chesshire took to the court in the 13 and under side.