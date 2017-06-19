Missed opportunity

CAMPERDOWN has missed out on the opportunity to draw within percentage of fifth, sinking to a 62-point defeat at the hands of Warrnambool on the weekend.

The Magpies went into the game off the back of two consecutive wins and a competitive loss against Port Fairy, but were unable to stick with the Blues with both sides’ seasons on the line.

Camperdown trailed by five goals at quarter time before the Blues began to take control of the game, booting 4.2 in the Magpies’ 1.3 to lead by 22 points at the main break.

A five goals to two third term saw the Blues race out to a seven-goal lead while the Magpies had their chances n the final term, but squandered them, booting 1.6 to the Blues’ 5.2.

The inaccuracy hurt the Magpies and ultimately did not reflect what could have been in the 16.10 (106) to 5.14 (44) loss.

Jordan Bain booted three goals, while Matthew Field, Daniel Seehusen and Cam Spence were named among the Magpies’ best.

The Magpies face reigning premiers Koroit, followed by Terang Mortlake and North Warrnambool Eagles, with two wins in the next three matches needed to keep in touch with the top five.

Camperdown reserves won their second consecutive match following a 29-point victory over Warrnambool.

The Magpies had one less scoring shot but made the most of their opportunities, booting five goals to three in the first half to lead by eight points.

Both sides booted two goals in the third term for the scores to remain close before the straight shooting Magpies booted 5.0 to 1.4 in the final term to win 12.4 (76) to 6.11 (47).

Mitch McLaughlin booted five goals in the win to be named among the best with Brett Ryan (one) and Devon Coates.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s went down to Warrnambool by six goals despite welcoming Greater Western Victoria Rebels’ player Dale Cox into the team for his first game.

The Blues kept the Magpies goalless in the first half, booting 4.5 to 0.4, then held off Camperdown with a four goals to two second half in a 8.8 (56) to 2.8 (20) win.

Tom Place and Isaac Stephens both booted goals to be named among the Magpies’ best with Jacob Fowler, Cox and Nick Jones.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s went down to Warrnambool by 37 points.

The Magpies led by a point at quarter time but inaccuracy plagued them as they booted 3.9 to the Blues’ 10.5 with Warrnambool winning 11.7 (73) to 4.12 (36).

Toby Mahony booted three goals, while Sidney Bradshaw, Henry Hocking and Josh Place were named among the best.

Camperdown’s under 14s went down to Warrnambool in their clash by nine goals.

The Magpies only trailed by a goal at quarter time but Warrnambool took control after that, booting 10 goals to three in the remaining three quarters to win 13.8 (96) to 5.23 (32).

Hamish Sinnott, Dominic Absalom and Luke Delaney all booted goals and were named among the Magpies’ best.