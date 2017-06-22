Magpies fall in tight tussle

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers have missed out on an opportunity to move eight points clear of fourth, going down to Warrnambool by four goals on the weekend.

The Magpies headed into the match with a four-point advantage on their opponents and could have made it eight and moved within percentage of second placed North Warrnambool.

But unfortunately for Camperdown, they slipped to the Blues, going down 48-44 at Reid Oval to sit just percentage ahead of Warrnambool ahead of the Magpies’ clash with the unbeaten Koroit.

Camperdown were outplayed in the opening term, trailing Warrnambool by six goals at quarter time.

The Magpies cut the deficit to four by the main break, before Warrnambool again got on top of the contest, scoring 16 goals to 12 to open up an eight-goal lead at the final break.

Camperdown challenged the Blues once again in the final term – scoring 12 goals to eight – but it would not be enough, falling four goals short of the home side.

Jaymie Finch scored 27 goals, while Krystal Baker scored nine.

Leah Sinnott, Emma Wright and Ashlea Spokes (eight goals) were named among the Magpies’ best in the loss.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Camperdown takes on the undefeated Koroit to try and retain its top three position.

Camperdown’s division one side proved far too good for Warrnambool, running out 27-goal winners.

The Magpies blitzed the Blues from the start scoring 18 goals to six in the first term.

Camperdown continued its stranglehold on the match, scoring 10 goals to five in the second term to head into the main break 17 goals in front.

They extended their lead to 21 by the final break, finishing off strongly with a 13 goals to seven final term to see the Magpies win 55-28.

Lucy Gstrein scored 42 goals to be named among the best with Emily Stephens and Caitlin Hall.

Camperdown’s division two netballers fell short of victory despite a spirited comeback.

The Magpies trailed by seven goals at the final break against Warrnambool, but refused to give up scoring 10 goals to six to hit back, but just missed out on victory, going down 33-30.

Ashleigh Bloomfield scored 18 goals in a strong performance with Rachel Mungean and Sophie Swayn.

Camperdown’s division three side was well beaten by Warrnambool, going down by 42 goals.

The Magpies trailed by 21 goals at half-time and the Blues did not take the foot off, scoring 24 goals to three in the second half to win 50-8.

In the 17 and under match, Camperdown went down to Warrnambool by five goals.

The Magpies kept in touch with the Blues in the first half, heading into the main break three goals down.

A dominant third term to the home side saw Warrnambool pile on 11 goals to seven to lead by seven goals at the final break.

Camperdown tried to come back, scoring 11 goals to nine in the last quarter, but it would not be enough, going down 45-40.

Krystal Baker scored 34 goals to be named in the Magpies’ best with Annabel Lucas and Kayla Hallyburton.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers went down to Warrnambool by 33 goals.

The Magpies trailed by four goals at quarter time but faded away as the strong Warrnambool side scored 36 goals to seven in the last three quarters to win 46-13.

Maggie Conheady scored seven goals and was named among the best with Zoe Wilkinson and Taylah Best.

In the 13 and under clash, Camperdown went down to Warrnambool by a single goal.

The Magpies trailed all game and faced a five-goal deficit at the final break but refused to give in.

Camperdown scored seven goals to three in the final term to fall one goal short and go down 26-25.

Lily Baker scored 16 goals and was named among the best with Mary Place and Rosie Pickles.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers lost to Warrnambool by 33 goals.

Anna Steers scored four goals in the 39-6 defeat, while Sarah Delwig, Matilda Cain and Nicole Bath were named among the best.

Camperdown’s 14 and under netballers were also well beaten by Warrnambool, losing 54-11.

Georgia Walsh scored nine goals for the Magpies, named among the best with Chelsea Duynhoven and Ella Sadler.