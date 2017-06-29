Lake road plea

PUBLIC access around Lake Bullen Merri re-emerged as a major issue this week as Corangamite Shire councillor Ruth Gstrein promised to make it a “personal priority” over the next three years.

Cr Gstrein made the pledge at Tuesday night’s Ordinary Meeting of Council in response to the delivery of the Department of Environment, Water, Land and Planning’s (DELWP) final management plan for Lake Bullen Merri.

“Having the road open is one of my priorities for the next three years,” she said.

“I want to sit down with landholders to see what can be done.

“I’m not talking about opening the road to cars, I’m talking about access for people walking and wanting to throw a line in.

“The lake is a very valuable asset for Camperdown.”

Cr Gstrein’s pledge followed on from an impassioned plea from Camperdown resident Phillip Russell at the meeting for councillors to “do something great” and make access to Lake Bullen Merri their priority.

“Lake Bullen Merri is possibly the biggest jewel for this town,” he said.

“How blessed we are to have it and how fortunate we are to have a say in how it is managed.

“The road closure continues to disappoint me and everyone – and I mean everyone.

“That drive around the lake was a highlight for everyone”

Mr Russell told council the tabled management plan did not reflect the views of the community.

He said a community meeting in 2015 attracted 21 people, 41 survey responses and 21 written responses, while a second meeting in 2016 attracted 19 people who “felt their views were not valued or properly considered”.

“The plan does not reflect the community’s desire for the road to be reopened,” Mr Russell said.

“Over 5000 signatures supported a petition to reopen the road – there’s the voice of the people.

“Where’s the vision in this plan?

“Do you think line markings for boats and signage improvements are more important than access to our jewel?”

He appealed to councillors to think about their families and the families of the future.

“Don’t waste this opportunity given to you,” Mr Russell said.

“Leave a legacy.

“Be proud of your contribution to make something happen – something great. Make access to Lake Bullen Merri your priority.”

Cr Lesley Brown said she understood Mr Russell’s concerns.

“I can only express that if all the groups can work together we can overcome these problems eventually,” she said.

Mayor Jo Beard said while the land was privately owned, the wider community did not have a right to access it.

“But there should be some middle ground,” she said.

“All we can do is speak on our community’s behalf and keep it front and centre.”

Council adopted the Lake Bullen Merri Management Plan on the proviso that any future allocation of resources would be subject to its annual budget process.