It’s a beauty!

CORANGAMITE students will soon have the opportunity to undertake a wide range of Vocational Education and Training (VET) certificate courses within the shire as part of a new senior secondary program.

Camperdown College principal Cherie Kilpatrick said the recent completion of a hairdressing and beauty training centre at Camperdown College marked the beginning of an exciting new era for Corangamite youth.

New agricultural facilities at Derrinallum P-12 College and a community services facility at Terang College are also nearing completion.

Construction at Cobden Technical School and Timboon P-12 School will continue throughout 2017, creating training facilities in electro-technology, building and construction, automotive, engineering and hospitality.

“While remaining enrolled at their base school to complete their VCE or VCAL studies, students in 2018 will have the opportunity to undertake a VET Certificate in their trade of choice at their own school or a neighbouring school one day each week,” Ms Kilpatrick said.

“The training facilities on all five sites will operate under the banner of the Corangamite Trade Skills Centre, the culmination of many years of planning and collaboration between the schools.

“Qualified staff will deliver courses designed to meet local industry needs and the range of courses is intended to address identified skill gaps.”

Ms Kilpatrick said the shared provision model meant young people could have the best of both worlds, remaining connected to their own school and community while having ready access to first class trade training facilities matched to their interests and future careers.