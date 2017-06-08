Clear water ahead

TONNES of earth have been excavated from around Camperdown’s swimming pool as tradesmen work to ensure there are no leakages.

Corangamite Shire recreation development officer Lucy Vesey said the pool’s piping was being replaced at a cost of $30,000.

“The pipe work is part of a circulation process,” she said.

“The water is piped into the pool and then is piped back to a nearby treatment shed for cleaning.

“The water is then piped back into the pool and the whole process begins again.”

Ms Vesey said the upgrade would also minimise water leakage at the pool.

She said the upgrade was part of the shire’s routine maintenance schedule.