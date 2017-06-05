Bain train gathers momentum

AN 11-goal haul to Jordan Bain inspired Camperdown to a thumping 79-point victory, breaking a five game losing streak.

The Magpies were switched on from the start, booting five goals to two and taking a 20-point lead into quarter time.

A six goals to three second term saw the Magpies extend their lead to 40 points by the main break and then went on with it after half-time.

Camperdown booted five goals to one in the third quarter to hold a huge 65-point lead before a tighter final term saw the Magpies still run out easy victors 20.13 (133) to 8.6 (54).

Bain’s 11 goals was the clear highlight, while Cam Spence also booted three in a cameo effort.

Marcus Hamilton’s good form in the black and white continued, named among the best with Matthew Field.

Camperdown coach Phil Carse said the win was a relief for the side, but they would need to follow on from here.

“It was a good return to form from the boys,” he said.

“We needed to win; we had our backs against the wall, so it was really pleasing to get the job done.”

Carse said Bain’s huge haul continued his strong form in the past fortnight after six goals the week before.

“It hasn’t happened in my time at the club,” he said.

“Obviously Jordan kicked nine against Port Fairy last year in the game he did his knee, but people were racking their brains trying to figure out the last time double figures had been kicked.

“It was really special for him, kicking nine goals in the first half and he was still quite dominant in the second half.

“He had a few shots on goal and passed a few off to team-mates.”

Carse said the Tigers had started strongly, but Camperdown wrested back momentum and controlled the tempo.

“They got off to a fair start, booting two goals to one at the eight or nine minute mark of the first quarter,” he said.

“(Jay) Moody had kicked a couple of quick ones.

“But we felt we were able to control the game after that and play it on our terms.

“The performance of our midfielders helped Jordan and Cam Spence up in the forward line with their delivery.”

While it was the Magpies’ first win in two months, Carse said the success on the weekend was built off the back of the performance against Port Fairy.

“I think we started against Port Fairy,” he said.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we were being attacking with the ball and got deeper entries inside 50, not the shallow entries we were getting (previously).”

Camperdown’s reserves went down to Portland in a tight eight-point loss.

The Magpies were inaccurate throughout the contest, booting seven behinds in the first term and had 1.9 on the board by the main break to trail by eight points.

Camperdown got back on top in the second half, booting three goals to one to head into the last break six points ahead.

Portland took control once again with a three goals to one final term to secure the 7.10 (52) to 5.14 (44) victory.

Mitch Danahay scored two goals and was named among the Magpies’ best with Eddie Lucas and Lewis Iversen.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were heavily beaten by Portland, going down 22.12 (144) to 2.2 (14).

The Magpies were kept scoreless in the first term and trailed by 51 points at the main break.

A 10 goals to zero third term saw Portland blow out the margin to 112 points before finishing off with a four goals to one final quarter to win by 130.

Jacob Fowler, Toby Kent and Zavier Mungean were named among the Magpies’ best in the loss.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s had a big win over the Hawks.

The Magpies dominated from start to finish, holding their opponents scoreless in three of the four quarters, going on to win 15.11 (101) to 2.1 (13).

Toby Mahony booted four goals in a best on ground performance, while Keiran Coburn also booted four majors.

Charlie Conheady and Jordan Loader were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 14s got home in a thriller over the Hawks with a one-point win.

The Magpies led by two points at the main break despite having three less scoring shots.

A three goals to two third term kept the Magpies on track as they led by nine points with a quarter to play.

The Hawks hit back in the final term to draw within one point, but their inaccuracy ultimately cost them as the Magpies won 5.3 (33) to 4.8 (32).

Hamish Sinnott booted four goals and was named the Magpies’ best with Toby Fleming and Darcy Duynhoven.