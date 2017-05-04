Triathlete’s Asian adventure

FRESH off an eighth place finish in his first professional triathlon, Camperdown’s Kurt McDonald is hungry for more.

The teenager competed in the Triathlon Asian Cup at Subic Bay in the Philippines last weekend, the equal youngest competitor in the race.

McDonald battled trying conditions to record a 20:11 swim, 1:03:14 ride and 34:57 run for an overall finish time of 1:58:23, the first Australian to cross the line.

“I was happy with my results for my first go at professional racing,” McDonald said.

“The conditions were testing.

“On course it was about 34 degrees and 60 per cent humidity and the water was about 30 degrees.

“It was hard to train for it with the weather in Victoria.”

McDonald said he had been able to get a feel for the course just prior to race day, which meant he had some idea of what to expect.

“We did a race brief and had ridden and run the course beforehand so that was good,” he said.

“It was a pretty flat course, a bit rough in sections but overall pretty good.”

Now studying sports science and business at Deakin University in Waurn Ponds, McDonald said “routine goes a long way” and commitment, which included 5.30am starts were vital to juggling university studies with training.

He said the performance over in the Philippines was one of the best in his career considering the opposition and conditions.

“It was certainly right up there for sure,” McDonald said.

“I’ve only done three Olympic distance events.”

Now McDonald will look to more races in Asia to round out the international season.

“I’ve got two more races ahead travelling to China and then heading to Japan, but then I’ll have a break and race in the Australian junior season,” he said.