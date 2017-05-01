Testing time for Magpies

CAMPERDOWN proved no match for North Warrnambool on the weekend with the Magpies going down to the 2016 grand finalists by 83 points.

The Eagles booted 3.4 to 0.1 in the first term and then extended their lead to seven goals by half-time.

A disastrous third quarter meant Camperdown was facing a huge final quarter task, trailing by 71 points at the final break.

North Warrnambool continued its control of the match in the last quarter, but the Eagles did not have it all their own way in a 10-goal final term which saw the Magpies slot four majors and go down 19.14 (128) to 6.9 (45).

Grant Place was the only multiple goal kicker on the weekend, booting three majors with star spearhead Jordan Bain well held.

Meanwhile Eagles’ co-coach Rory Taggert booted five goals in his best performance for the season, with North Warrnambool having 10 individual goal kickers on the day.

Place was named the Magpies’ best with Brendan Richardson and Liam Darcy also solid in the defeat.

Next week the Magpies face the unbeaten Cobden, with the Bombers fresh off a big win over Hamilton, having also defeated North Warrnambool and Portland in the opening three rounds.

Camperdown reserves did not fare any better, recording just one behind in a heavy 101-point belting at the hands of North Warrnambool.

The Magpies were scoreless until the final quarter when the registered one behind, while the Eagles produced a seven-goal third term amongst a 15.12 (102) to 0.1 (1) win.

Jarrod Evans, Brett Ryan and Devon Coates were named among the Magpies’ best in the defeat.

The under 18.5s loss was a similar story with Camperdown going down to North Warrnambool Eagles 20.18 (138) to 0.1 (1).

The Eagles dominated after half-time, booting 11 goals to run away with the 137-point victory.

Isaac Stephens, Charlie Brett and Toby White were named among the Magpies’ best in the defeat.

In the under 16s, Camperdown was more competitive on Sunday, but went down to the Eagles by 28 points.

North Warrnambool led throughout the match and held a 19-point lead at the main break.

The home side then kicked away in the second half, booting six goals to two to win 11.4 (70) to 4.8 (32).

Leigh and Luke Ball and Robert McInnes were named among the best Magpies on the day.

Camperdown’s under 14s also suffered a heavy loss on the weekend, going down to North Warrnambool 18.14 (122) to 4.1 (25).

The Eagles booted eight goals to one in the first half and then 10 goals to three in the second half to record the large 97-point win.

Dominic Absalom booted two goals for the Magpies and was named among the best with Brodie Stephens and Noah Sinnott.