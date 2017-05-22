Roosters run rampant

CAMPERDOWN suffered another heavy loss to a premiership contender on the weekend, going down to South Warrnambool by 65 points.

The Magpies sit ninth from five games with only the winless Hamilton below them and Terang Mortlake, Camperdown’s only scalp of 2017.

On the weekend the Roosters led by 15 points at the first break but blew the game open in the second term booting eight goals to one, and by three quarter time, South Warrnambool held an 80-point lead over the Magpies.

Camperdown kicked a couple of consolation goals in the final term and kept the Roosters goalless, but went down 15.15 (105) to 4.16 (40).

The Magpies struggled to find a multiple goal kicker, while Charlie Fry, Daniel Seehusen and Marcus Hamilton were named among the best.

Camperdown’s task does not get any easier next week with a home match against premiership contenders Port Fairy.

Camperdown reserves were no match for South Warrnambool, going down by 69 points.

The Magpies were competitive in the first term, trailing by just three points at quarter time before the Roosters gained momentum.

South Warrnambool booted four goals to zero in the second quarter to head in 26 points ahead at half-time and then extended its lead to 41 points by the final break.

A six goals to two final term put an exclamation mark on the performance with South Warrnambool running out 16.9 (105) to 5.6 (36).

Troy McLaughlin, Eddie Lucas and William Mahony were all named among the best as Camperdown could not find a multiple goal kicker in the match.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were blown away by South Warrnambool, going down 21.10 (136) to 4.3 (27).

The Roosters had no shortage of goal kickers with seven players booting multiple goals, as they had six on the board at quarter time and 12 by half-time.

Camperdown managed to hit the scoreboard more in the third term with three goals, but the Roosters were even more damaging, piling on seven goals to notch up the triple-figure margin by the final break.

A two goals to one last term saw the Roosters far too good, saluting by 109 points.

Tom Place, Charlie Brett and Michael Pearson were named among the Magpies’ best in the loss.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s went down to South Warrnambool by 33 points.

The Magpies were just four points down at half-time, but a six goals to one third term ultimately cost them as they headed into the final term facing a 33-point deficit.

Neither team could kick between the big sticks in the final term, with South Warrnambool winning 10.3 (63) to 4.6 (30).

Zavier Mungean booted two goals, while Jack Helmore, Toby Kent and Leigh Ball were named in the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 14s also suffered a loss to South Warrnambool, going down by 82 points.

The Magpies were held goalless for the first three quarters as the Roosters booted 13.5 to lead by 82 points at three quarter time.

A much improved final term saw Camperdown break even booting two goals to not face a heavier final margin, going down 15.6 (96) to 2.2 (14).

Will Mahoney and Noah Sinnott both booted goals, while Hamish Sinnott, Dom Absalom and James O’Neil were named among the Magpies’ best.