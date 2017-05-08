Pies fall to league leaders

CAMPERDOWN has sunk to its third loss in four games after the Magpies went down to Cobden by 43 points on the weekend.

The Magpies led by a point at quarter time before the Bombers hit hard booting seven goals to one and heading into the main break 40 points in front.

Camperdown regained the ascendancy in the third term, booting four goals to one and cutting the deficit to just 21 points.

But Cobden refocused and finished the game stronger with a five goals to two quarter to run out 15.14 (104) to 9.7 (61) winners.

Will Rowbottom and Charlie Lucas booted two goals each for the Magpies, while Liam Darcy, Riley Arnold and Josh Bone were named in Camperdown’s best on the day.

The Magpies’ biggest headache was former Simpson forward Nick Harding who booted his season best haul of six goals to be the difference in the end.

Camperdown will have a fortnight to contemplate its next move, with the interleague bye coming up next weekend before a clash with the undefeated South Warrnambool.

Camperdown’s reserves also had a loss to Cobden, going down 8.13 (61) to 3.3 (21).

The Magpies failed to score in the first term, trailing by 30 points at the break, before managing to boot the only two goals of the second term to cut the half-time deficit to 18 points.

Cobden got away in the third quarter to boot three goals to zero and effectively win the match with a 38-point margin at three quarter time.

Both teams booted a goal in the last quarter but the Bombers were too good in their 40-point win.

Devon Coates, Ben Reid and Shane Morgan were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 18.5s were blown away by Cobden, going down to the Bombers 23.9 (147) to 1.2 (8).

Thomas Millard booted Camperdown’s goal, while Charlie Brett, Toby Mahony and Tom Place were named in the Magpies’ best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s were too good for Cobden, running out 41-point winners.

The Magpies booted 3.6 to 1.1 in the first term before straightening up in the second term to lead 7.8 (50) to 3.2 (20) at half-time.

The Magpies held their nerve as Cobden came at them in the third quarter, holding a 22-point lead, before booting four goals to one in the last term to secure the 12.15 (87) to 7.4 (46) victory.

Keiran Coburn booted four goals, while Toby Mahony (three), Jack Helmore and Byron Loader (one) were named in Camperdown’s best.

Camperdown’s under 14s were not as fortunate, going down to Cobden by 28 points.

The Magpies led by two points at quarter time, but booted one goal in the next two quarters as their opponents piled on six in the same period.

Cobden then held on as both sides booted two goals in the last term, to win 9.3 (57) to 4.5 (29).

Brodie Stephens, Dom Absalom and Hamish Sinnott were named in the Magpies’ best.