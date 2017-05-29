Pies battle bravely against Port

PORT Fairy’s top-end class proved too much for a brave Camperdown, eventually shaking off the young Magpies by 26 points on the weekend.

The Seagulls made the most of a strong breeze to lead by 29 points at quarter time.

A six goals to three second term brought the Magpies right back into the contest, and arguably could have been in front, having booted 6.5 to 3.0, but instead trailed by six points at the main break.

Port Fairy edged ahead further by the final break, themselves finding the yips in front of goal, booting 4.6 to 3.4, failing to put the Magpies away.

But that occurred in the final term when the visitors booted five goals to three to record an 18.9 (117) to 13.13 (91) victory.

Jordan Bain’s six goals were a highlight up forward, while Liam Darcy, Jack Williams – who returned to the club during Werribee’s bye this weekend – and Riley Arnold (two goals) were named among the best.

Camperdown coach Phil Carse said the top-end class of Port Fairy proved too good in the end despite the Magpies’ never giving up.

“They got out to a fair lead early,” he said.

“There was a fairly strong breeze blowing down towards the netball courts.

“They got it out to nine goals to two midway through the second quarter, but to the boys’ credit they rallied and got back into it.

“I think we might have even led at one stage, but there was less than a goal in it in the final quarter but then their A grade talent stepped up and Dan Nicholson and Jackson Hollmer took it away from us.”

Carse said the youth development in the senior side was promising going forward.

“I think that was the key,” he said.

“We wanted those guys to get more games under their belt and that’s probably being our biggest step forward this season.

“We wanted to take the focus off the scoreboard and onto the process.”

Next week Camperdown will head to Portland in the Hampden league’s longest road trip to try and revive its season.

Camperdown reserves failed to capitalise on a good start, succumbing to the Seagulls by nine points.

Camperdown led by seven points at quarter time and half-time in a low-scoring contest, and maintained a one-point advantage heading into the final term.

But Port Fairy finished stronger, booting three goals to one in the last quarter to run over the top of the Magpies in a 7.6 (48) to 5.9 (39) victory.

Eddie Lucas booted three goals, while Ben Reid finished best on ground with two, along with Mitch Danahay and Shane Morgan.

In the under 18.5s, Camperdown were well beaten by Port Fairy, 14.13 (97) to 5.4 (34).

The Magpies were held goalless in the opening term and trailed by 13 points at the main break.

Port Fairy snuffed out any chance of a Magpies comeback when it booted seven goals to two in the third term to race away to a 48-point lead.

A two goals to zero final term capped off a strong performance by the junior Seagulls to win by 63 points.

Dominic Cunningham booted three goals for the Magpies, while Toby Kent, Toby White and Thomas Millard were named among the best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s under 16s triumphed in a strong 74-point win.

The Magpies booted seven goals to two in the first half and never looked back, booting a further six goals in the second half to dominate Port Fairy and win 13.17 (95) to 3.3 (21).

Zavier Mungean and Toby Mahony both booted three goals with Sidney Bradshaw and Toby Kent named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 14s also tasted victory over Port Fairy, recording a 22-point win.

The Magpies booted four goals to one in the first half and that was enough to get the job done with both sides booting two goals in the second half.

Luke Delaney was best on ground with three goals for the Magpies in their 6.6 (42) to 3.2 (20) win, while Rory Mason and Hamish Sinnott were also impressive.