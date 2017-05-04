Milestone match for Magpie

CAMPERDOWN stalwart Emily Stephens has praised the “family friendly” atmosphere at the Magpies ahead of her 200th top grade game tomorrow.

The milestone has taken her almost 20 years to achieve, with a stint overseas and at Lismore Derrinallum, but Camperdown is undoubtedly where she calls home.

Stephens said she was pleased to notch up the milestone and had cherished her time at the club.

“I’m feeling good really,” she said.

“Camperdown Football Netball Club is a fantastic place to be and it’s testament to the club that so many people reach these milestones.

“It shows that they want to stay.

“We have great friendships and a lot of fun along the way.

“My kids have fun up there at the club and it’s a really family friendly atmosphere.”

Stephens debuted for the Magpies back in 1998 when she managed three A grade matches along with her 21 games in the 17 and under side.

That year her team, coached by Peter Reilly and Tony White reached the grand final, falling to Warrnambool by three goals.

She hit the scene with a bang winning the club 17 and under best and fairest and finished runner-up in the league best and fairest.

The next season Stephens transitioned to the senior side, playing 18 matches under Leah Sinnott and Tracey Baker, finishing runner-up to Baker in the club best and fairest.

Marie Wall took over the senior team in 2000, with Emily taking to the court in a further 17 games in a team which reached the elimination final.

A further eight appearances came in 2001 under Alison Timms before setting off overseas, and the next three seasons Stephens played at Lismore Derrinallum where she won back-to-back league best and fairests in 2003-04.

In 2005, Stephens returned to Camperdown, winning the club’s best and fairest just one vote ahead of Leah Sinnott after playing 16 games in a team that finished seventh.

Tania Barbary took the reigns as senior coach of the Magpies and Stephens played 20 senior matches as the team reached the preliminary final.

In the same year, Stephens took up coaching for the first time, leading the juniors in the 15 and under reserves competition with the team reaching the semi-finals.

Stephens moved into a joint coaching role with Chelsea Castles, guiding the 17 and under side to an elimination final in 2007, representing the Magpies a further 19 times under Barbary to reach her tally of 100 games, just the eighth player at the club to reach the feat.

A two-year break from netball to welcome her children Lenny and Piper into the world saw her refreshed and returning to the club in 2010 where she played a further 20 matches under Sinnott.

After finishing minor premiers, the side faltered at the hands of Koroit on grand final day by four goals

Camperdown claimed the minor premiership in 2011 with Rachel Rodger as A grade coach, but again went down in the grand final to Koroit by just two goals this time, with Stephens playing 21 games for the season.

Over the next four seasons, Stephens played a total of 38 A grade games due to an Achilles injury, mixing her time between the top grade and A1, which she coached in 2013.

Last season Peter Finch took over the team and Stephens played 16 games in the top grade side, the most since 2011; taking her tally to 196 matches.

After coaching the division one side last season, Stephens has taken up the reins of the 13 and under netballers and, after playing the three matches this season, will notch up her 200th game against arch rival Cobden tomorrow (Saturday).

Stephens said she was unsure of what the future held, but was focused on just enjoying every game.

“This could be my last milestone,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to watching my kids grow up, but who knows?

“My body’s feeling pretty good at the moment so we’ll just take it as it comes.”