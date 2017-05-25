Magpies too strong for Roosters

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers produced a four quarter performance to down the improving South Warrnambool by 14 goals last weekend.

Last year’s wooden spooners had shown earlier in the season that they were no longer easy-beats, but the Magpies imposed themselves on the contest early.

Racing to a four-goal lead at quarter time, Camperdown took control in the second quarter with a 13 goals to seven term to lead by 10 at the main break.

South Warrnambool broke even in the third term with last year’s grand finalists, but the Magpies again stood up in the last quarter, scoring 14 goals to 10 to win 55-41.

Jaymie Finch scored 34 goals in her 100th game to be named among the best, while sister Emily managed 21.

Defender Emma Wright and mid-courter Tracey Baker were also prominent in the victory.

The win was marred by an injury to Baker in the final term, with scans during the week showing she had broken four bones in her foot with the same injury – Lisfranc fracture – as Collingwood’s Dane Swan suffered last year forcing him to retire.

Baker will be sidelined indefinitely while she recovers from the injury.

Tomorrow, Camperdown will take on Port Fairy in a grand final rematch.

The Seagulls are a vastly different side to the one that triumphed over the Magpies in overtime, with Port Fairy yet to win a match in 2017, anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

Camperdown’s division one side produced a dominant first half to blow away South Warrnambool.

The Magpies dominated the opening two quarters putting 21 goals on the board to the Roosters’ eight.

After half-time the Roosters managed to gain some consolation goals, but the damage was done and the Magpies won 31-22.

Lucy Gstrein scored 20 goals, while Caitlin Hall, Leah Sinnott and Anna Fry were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s division two netballers secured a 10-goal win over South Warrnambool.

The Magpies had to fight tooth-and-nail early, leading by three goals at half-time.

Camperdown took control in the second half, scoring 26 goals to 19 to run away with a 48-38 win.

Rebecca Bloomfield scored 30 goals to be awarded best on court honours with Sarah McInnes and Lauren Murphy also named among the Magpies’ most productive.

In division three, Camperdown went down to South Warrnambool 33-13.

The Magpies were slow to start and eventually overwhelmed by a stronger Roosters outfit, going down by 20 goals.

Cally O’Shannassy scored eight goals to be named among the Magpies’ best with Alexandra Smith and Eliza Johnstone.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers suffered a heartbreaking one-goal loss to South Warrnambool in a clash of the titans.

Both sides are regarded with North Warrnambool as premiership contenders in the grade and the match played out accordingly as the teams traded blow for blow.

Camperdown led by a goal at the final break but South Warrnambool managed to swing the momentum in its favour with a nine goals to seven final term to win 35-34.

Krystal Baker scored 23 goals to be named in the best with Nina Harris and Hollie Castledine.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers were no match for an impressive South Warrnambool outfit, going down 61-11.

Maggie Conheady scored seven goals, while Zali Searle, Molly Hedrick and Holly Swayn were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers also went down on the weekend, losing to South Warrnambool by 13 goals.

Jaimie Castledine scored 11 goals in the 32-19 loss to be named among the best with Rosie Pickles and Mary Place.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers were well beaten by South Warrnambool 46-3.

Sarah Delwig scored the Magpies’ three goals, while Nicole Bath, Sheridan Heath and Courtney Coutts were named among the best.

In the 14 and under match, Camperdown went down to South Warrnambool by 21 goals.

Georgia Walsh scored 10 goals in the 32-11 defeat, while Matilda Pollard, Eliza O’Neil and Grace Bone were named among the best.