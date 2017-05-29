Firming up the future

THERE will be plenty of foot-stomping fun at the Weerite Hall for years to come after restumping works are completed this week.

Nearing its 60th year, the hall received a new roof five years ago and is now having its original stumps replaced with concrete stumps.

Hall Committee president Peter Hay said the works will ensure the hall remains the central hub of the Weerite community for decades to come.

He said the $25,000 project was made possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

“That was a huge injection for a community the size of Weerite and really kicked off the whole project,” he said.

“We were then able to secure a $2000 Corangamite Shire grant and a $500 Bendigo Bank grant.

“We added that to savings we already had, thanks to a few fundraisers we staged, including a very successful cabaret.

“We’ve had great support and are very appreciative of it.”

Jewell’s House Re-Stumping and Underpinning is carrying out the work.

Mr Hay said the hall committee was now raising funds to cover the cost of final works which include new spouting and minor plumbing upgrades.

The hall continues to be used for annual events such as the Biggest Morning Tea, a cabaret, community muster and regular meetings of the Weerite CFA and Landcare groups.