Doors open on art hubs

ART lovers will get a triple treat this weekend when two local artists open up their studios in conjunction with the Camperdown Hospital Auxiliary Art Show.

The hospital auxiliary art show is on May 13 and 14 and local artists Robyn Emerson, Carol Eagle and Kajol Eagle are opening up their studios in Camperdown for people to view their works on Sunday.

They have titled the idea ‘Open Art Studios in Situ, OASIS’, with the Eagle’s Church Street ‘Peacock Hall and Gallery’ and Mrs Emerson’s McNicol Street ‘Skye Studio’ opened from 1.30-4pm on the day.

Mrs Emerson said they are interested in showing locals that there are plenty of artists in towns such as Camperdown.

“With the hospital auxiliary art show on, we thought as a cross fertilisation… we’d open our studios up in tandem,” she said.

“People love to see inside art studios, I’m not sure what it is, but we thought this was a way of showing people what we do.

“Entry is free, no-one has to buy anything, but there will be some works for sale.”

Mrs Emerson said the idea is to cross-promote the art show with the open studios to get people to travel from one venue to the next and make a day out of it.

“They’re all on the same day, people can go to the art show and then across to the studios,” she said.

“Both studios are within five minutes of the art show and people can come along and see what we do and create.”

Mrs Emerson said there would be no shortage of art on show around the town.

“I’ll have the whole studio open so there will be heaps of works,” she said.

“You don’t need to RSVP, just turn up on the day.

“It’s just to show people that we have these artists in Camperdown and it’s a little thing to put Camperdown on the map.”

The ‘Peacock Hall and Gallery’ is located at 13 Church Street and ‘Skye Studio’ is located on the corner of Brooke and McNicol streets.