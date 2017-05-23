Derri’ hemp takes off

AFTER being used across the world for thousands of years, industrial hemp could soon be the new crop of choice for the Derrinallum district.

Local entrepreneurs James Hood, Skye Patterson and Charlie Mann are looking to the future and are convinced that industrial hemp could be the district’s next economic marvel.

“There’s a global shortage of protein, so we were keen to find an alternative source – one that was sustainable,” Mr Hood said.

“At first we were looking at producing insect based protein because that’s what 80 per cent of the world consumes now.

“But after more research, we found that hemp is a great source of protein that also carries a wealth of other nutritional benefits.”

Based at Larra Homestead, just south of Derrinallum, the team planted its first industrial hemp crop of 100 acres in September last year and harvested it over the end of March and early April this year.

The particular strain of industrial hemp used is almost completely void of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main mind-altering ingredient found in the cannabis plant.

“You could smoke the entire 100 acre crop and still not experience a high,” Mr Hood said.

“However, the plant is extremely rich in all sorts of other beneficial properties.

“It contains a perfect 1:3 balance of Omega-3 and Omega-6 properties which are incredibly good for cardiovascular health and the immune system.

“It’s also an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is great for the digestive system and is 400 per cent higher in fatty acids than fish oil.

“Best of all though, it’s very high in protein, which is essential for muscle growth and healthy skin, hair and nails.”

Such are the properties of industrial hemp, it is recognised as one of just four naturally occurring superfoods alongside chia, flax and quinoa.

The group, trading as Australian Primary Hemp, has already turned that first crop into two main marketable products that are now stocked in 11 health food outlets across Victoria.

Ms Patterson said while the entire hemp plant could be value added into a diverse range of products, Australian Primary Hemp was initially concentrating on value adding the seeds.

“We’ve developed hemp oil and a protein powder,” she said.

“The oil is wonderful on salads – it has a distinct nutty flavour.

“We’ve also found that by putting a couple of spoonfuls of the powder into a breakfast smoothie, people don’t feel hungry again until about two o’clock in the afternoon.”

The group now expects to have its own processing plant operating in Geelong by mid this year.

“Geelong is a great central location for distribution throughout the country, it’s also ideally located to export our product, which is something we want to work up to,” Ms Patterson said.

Mr Hood said the group’s first crop yielded 800kg of hemp seed per hectare, but future crops had the potential to triple or quadruple.

“The conditions around Derrinallum and the south west are ideal for growing industrial hemp and the crop itself is incredibly resistant to weeds and pests,” he said.

“We’re now in the process of looking for other contract growers to build up our seed bank.

“We already have a number of Derrinallum district farmers on our books and another at Hexham, but we’re keen for more farmers to jump on board and encourage interested people to contact us via our website.

“This venture is a great opportunity to build a successful industry that is socially responsible, which is very important to us.”

People can visit www.ausprimaryhemp.com.au to find out more.