Bravery earns valour award

SENIOR Constable Adam McKenzie’s first few weeks on the beat left a permanent imprint on his life after he fatally shot an armed assailant.

Wind the clock forward nine years and Snr Const McKenzie, who grew up in Camperdown, was awarded with the Victoria Police Valour Award last week for the role he played on that fateful night in 2008.

“I’d only been out of the academy and stationed at St Kilda for a few weeks and was rostered on for my first nightshift,” he said.

The situation unfolded at about 11.30pm on May 15, when another police unit pulled over a vehicle containing three men for a routine traffic infringement.

At about the same time the officers detected a sawn-off shotgun, a quantity of the drug ‘ice’ and a substantial amount of cash in the vehicle, one of the occupants, Samir Ograzden, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The attending police officers called for assistance because they could not leave the two remaining offenders.

A Prahran divisional van first located the man thanks to a tip-off through 000 and followed him at a distance before losing him near the Kings Way area.

Ograzden was then relocated at a United Service petrol station where he was harassing a taxi driver.

“We didn’t realise he was armed at that stage,” Snr Const McKenzie said.

“It wasn’t until another St Kilda police unit on the scene observed the offender running across Kings Way that Ograzden began firing shots at them.

“I didn’t hear the shots and started running after the offender, it wasn’t until a radio transmission came over that shots had been fired that I became aware he was armed.

“That’s when I drew my gun and backed off a little bit, just enough to maintain sight of him.

“Next thing I know, the offender turned around and started firing shots at me.

“Ograzden then turned and fired more shots at Snr Const David McHenry who had also given chase, and hit him in the leg.”

Snr Const McHenry fired back but was forced to pause while he reloaded his gun.

“I was fairly exposed, so found a pillar I could try and stand in the shadow of for cover,” Snr Const McKenzie said.

“Then Ograzden either had to reload or had a gun jam, because the shooting stopped for a moment. He then brought his gun up again and started firing again and we fired back.”

Ograzden was hit and died at the scene – the fatal shot coming from Snr Const McKenzie’s gun.

“A lot goes through your mind at the time, because there is so much going on and you’re processing so much information,” he said.

“Afterwards, you spend a lot of time trying to make sense of what happened – after all, our initial intent was simply to give chase and make an arrest.

“You wonder why he would try and kill us and force us into the situation of shooting back.”

Taking just one day off work, Snr Const McKenzie returned the following day to finish off his shift and is still working at the St Kilda station.

“The St Kilda Police were very good to me, especially my fellow members there, they really took me under their wing,” he said.

“I’m still there now, but now it’s me that is helping the new recruits find their feet, which is something I find very rewarding.”

Snr Const McKenzie was presented with the Valour Award at the Victorian Police Academy with his family and friends looking on.

“It felt good to receive the award and I was very humbled,” he said.

“I see the members I work with every day doing good things for their community and not receiving any recognition.

“I still love policing – I enjoy being able to step up and help others in the community who find themselves in situations where they can’t act for themselves.

“Yes, I had a tough start to policing, but I’m proud of what we do and am keen to continue.”