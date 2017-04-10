Tough start for Magpies

DESPITE a heavy loss at the hands of reigning premiers Koroit, Camperdown coach Phil Carse has taken an optimistic view of his side’s 86-point defeat.

A week after the Saints were handed an equally heavy defeat by Port Fairy, Koroit piled on the pressure to the Magpies, with the home side fading away to concede 19 goals after quarter time and go down 23.13 (151) to 10.5 (65).

The Magpies trailed by two goals at the first break before Koroit began to assert itself on the contest, booting six goals to three to hold a 32-point lead at the main break.

It was much the same in the third term as the Saint stretched the lead to 44 points heading into the final break as they shared the goals around.

The last quarter was one-way traffic with Koroit booting 7.6 to 1.0 in which inaccuracy in wet conditions by the Saints stopped the margin from potentially reaching triple figures.

Koroit had 11 individual goal scoreers, while for the Magpies, Grant Place was the only one to boot multiple goals with Camperdown also having nine players score majors on the day.

New Magpie Brendan Richardson and returning Camperdown player Charlie Fry were named among the best, while teenager Josh Bone booted a goal on debut and looked strong.

Carse said while the margin was disappointing, the fact so many young players performed well at the higher level spoke volumes for the club’s future.

“It was one of those games where we were quite proud of the boys’ efforts for the first two and a half quarters,” he said.

“They stood up well and we did have a couple of injuries in the first 15 minutes, but they still stood up well.

“But certainly, in the last quarter and a half we dropped away, the flood gates opened and Koroit got on top.”

Carse praised youngsters Josh Bone, Isaac Stephens, Luke O’Neil and Ben Reid who performed strongly at the level and gave Magpie fans hope of “exciting times” in the future.

Camperdown will have a fortnight to assess the performance with the Easter break coming up before travelling to Terang to face the Bloods who upset North Warrnambool Eagles in the first round.

Carse said the team would be without Mitch McLaughlin who injured his hamstring in the loss to the Saints, however Billy Arnold – who suffered a concussion – should be right to go with the Easter break coming at “a perfect time” for him.

“We’ve got eight or nine to still come back in and they should filter in over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“The likes of Jordan Bain, Cam Spence, Charlie Bradshaw and Mitch Danahay will become available soon.”

Camperdown reserves also had a substantial loss, going down to Koroit 14.15 (99) to 2.8 (20).

The Saints gained the advantage early, booting six goals to two in the first half before putting the foot down in the second half, booting eight goals to zero and run away with the 79-point win.

Lewis Iversen and Jake Clissold booted the Magpies’ goals, while Brett Ryan, Daniel Page and Darcy Thorburn were named among the Magies’ best.

Camperdown’s nder 18.5s found the going tough after they went down by 125 points to Koroit.

The Saints piled on 10 goals in the first term and had 18 on the board by the half-time siren to hold a 90-point lead at the main break.

Camperdown picked up defensively in the second half – particularly in the last term where both sides booted two goals – but still went down 25.13 (163) to 6.2 (38).

Toby Mahony, Charlie Brett and Dom Cunningham were named among the Magpies’ best in the loss.

The Magpies’ under 16s celebrated a win on Sunday, with a comfortable 11.20 (86) to 3.5 (23) victory over Koroit.

While inaccuracy plagued them on a wet day, the Magpies held Koroit scoreless in the first half while having 16 scoring shots, before a tighter second half resulted in the Magpies booting four goals to three and recording a 63-point win.

Luke Ball was named best on ground, booting three goals, while Toby Mahony and Isaac Fowler were also named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s under 14s had no luck against Koroit in their clash, going down by 71 points.

Hamish Sinnott, Daniel Lenehan and Toby Fleming were among the Magpies’ best.