Saints too good in the wet

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers were unable to start 2017 off with a win after going down to Koroit by six goals on the weekend.

The Saints made a preliminary final last season but with the addition of Jessica O’Connor from Terang Mortlake has strengthened their defence and it has taken just two weeks to make a statement in the Hampden league’s top grade.

After defeating reigning premiers Port Fairy last week in the sides’ rescheduled round three match, Koroit toppled Camperdown by six goals last Saturday in a tight contest.

The Magpies welcomed Brooke Richardson back after a year off, slotting into Chelsea Castles’ role at goal defence.

But after trailing by two, three and then four goals at each of the quarter breaks, the Magpies could not quite steal the lead, eventually going down 48-42.

Emily Finch scored 28 goals to be named in the best while sister Jaymie finished with 14, and Emily Stephens and Tracey Baker were also strong in the first round defeat.

Camperdown’s division one netballers proved too good for Koroit, running out 10-goal winners in their clash.

The Magpies opened up a six-goal lead at quarter time and maintained it throughout the game until powering on in the final term, scoring 12 goals to eight and securing the 37-27 victory.

Lucy Gstrein was strong in the goal circle, scoring 28 goals and named among the best with Ashlea Spokes and Olivia Hickey.

In division two, Camperdown also celebrated a win over Koroit despite trailing at half-time.

The Magpies headed into the main break a goal down after trailing by four goals at the first change.

But the second half was much better for the black and white, scoring 20 goals to 12 and turning the game on its head to run out 34-27 winners.

Camperdown’s new-look division three side unfurled its 2016 premiership flag on Saturday but it was all downhill from there with Koroit putting the foot down in an impressive 28-goal win over the reigning premiers.

The Magpies trailed by 10 goals at half-time and a 23 goals to five second half pushed the final result out to a 38-10 loss.

Cally O’Shannassy scored nine of the Magpies’ 10 goals with Sophie Sumner (one), Eliza Johnstone and April Meade all named in the best.

There was no hiding for Koroit in the 17 and under match with Camperdown putting the foot down in a 43-goal demolition of the Saints.

The Magpies raced to a 10-goal quarter time lead and had 30 goals on the board by the halfway mark of the match.

Koroit managed to stem the flow a little later in the match, but Camperdown still had control, piling on 25 goals to six to run away 55-12 winners.

Krystal Baker scored 34 goals to be named best on court with Chelsea Baker and Olivia Henzen also among the best.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers were overwhelmed by a strong Koroit outfit, going down by 30 goals.

The Magpies were competitive early, but a nine goals to two second term broke the game open for the visitors and Koroit ended up scoring 30 goals to three after quarter time to skip to a 38-8 victory.

Maggie Conheady scored seven goals to be named among the best with Zali Searle and Zoe Wilkinson.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers secured a comfortable 23-6 win against Koroit.

The Magpies led by eight goals at half-time and continued the pressure with a 12 goals to three second half to win by 17.

Ruby Conheady (13 goals) and Lily Baker (10) were important in the goal circle while Rosie Pickles, Tahli Kent and Eliza Fleming were named among the Magpies’ best.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers went down to Koroit by 19 goals.

The Magpies trailed throughout the game but a 21 goals to nine second half saw the Saints race away to a 38-19 victory.

Sarah Delwig scored 11 goals to be named in the best with Nicole Bath and Stacey James.

Camperdown’s 14 and under netballers went down to Koroit by eight goals in a close contest.

Georgia Walsh scored 13 goals and Tayla Kavenagh finished with five, while Grace Bone, Ella Sadler and Matilda Pollard were named in the Magpies’ best.