Record total for lake concert

LAKE Purrumbete’s annual ‘Music by the Lake’ fundraiser set a new record this year with just over $3705 raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Event organiser Ian ‘Bidge’ Boyd said perfect weather made for a great day out.

“We had one of our biggest crowds this year and they all seemed to appreciate the great music that was on offer,” he said.

“We had more artists performing than ever before and had to start an hour earlier to fit them all in.

“It was a really good atmosphere.

“Our local artists were well received and we got good feedback about all of our guest artists, which included Gretta Ziller, Andrew Swift and the ‘Long and Short of It’.”

Mr Boyd said several raffles, a goods auction and donation tins saw the overall fundraising total continue to climb.

“People were very generous and happy to give for the appeal,” he said.

“Particular thanks must go to Sam and Jenny Neumann for donating two prints which raised $650, while another lady donated a set of hand-stitched fish themed cushions that added another $100.

“Our local sponsors were also very giving.

“We especially thank the Lake Purrumbete Caravan Park, Future Freight, the Lake Edge Cafe, Murray Fry Pharmacy and Woolworths Camperdown.”

All money raised was added to Camperdown’s overall Royal Children’s Hospital Appeal total.