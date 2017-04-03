Hitting the right note

THE Lakes and Craters Band celebrated another busy year by honouring some of its ‘standout’ members at its presentation night recently.

Members acknowledged included (from left) Chris Stewart as the Most Improved Senior Player, Jack Hands as the Most Improved Junior Player, Imogen Faull received the Encouragement Award, Amy Stewart received the Most Junior Attendances and Perpetual Trophy awards and Sarah McSween received the Bands Person of the Year award.

Peter Heath received a Life Membership Award and was presented with a 40 year service badge from the Victorian Bands League.