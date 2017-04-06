Grandstand shores up

PUNTERS could soon be sitting in Camperdown’s iconic grandstand once again, with the latest stage of restoration works now in full swing.

Camperdown Grandstand Restoration Committee secretary Mary Hay said the latest work was hoped to fully stablise the 114 year old structure.

“The main part of the works involves the complete straightening and strengthening of the lower retaining wall,” she said.

“The retaining wall butts up to the grassed viewing mound and had begun to lean noticeably.”

The grandstand’s impressive set of five fretwork staircases were removed to make way for the work and will be completely restored before they are reinstated.

Other restoration works under way include the replacement of central columns located underneath the historic structure along with the addition of more roof bracing.

Mrs Hay said the whole aim was to completely stabilise the structure so it could be used once again.

“It has been 14 years since the grandstand was condemned and a public meeting was held to discuss its future,” she said.

“Since then, it has been a long road of applying for grants and carrying out works in stages as funding became available.

“To be getting near the stage where people can once again sit in the grandstand is very exciting.”

Colac building contractor Greg Johnstone of ‘J. R. And J. A. Johnstone’ won the contract to complete the current works and said progress was going well.

“We had to dig down pretty deep to clear the viewing mound from the wall so that we could shore it up and straighten it,” he said.

“After the wall was exposed we used a series of jacks and props to gradually push the wall back into place over a period of three days.

“The result is really pleasing.

“The next step is to strengthen the mound side of the wall with quite a thick layer of concrete which will be sprayed on.”

The removed earth would then be replaced to re-form the viewing mound.

Mrs Hay said the grandstand should look “very stately” once the five staircases were replaced.

“The staircases will be fully restored and given a fresh coat of paint, as will the rest of the fretwork which runs along the front of the grandstand; it’s going to look wonderful,” she said.

“To me, the grandstand is the second most beautiful building in Camperdown, so to see it come to life again will be a great moment.

“There isn’t a grandstand like this anywhere else. Its grandeur, beauty and history make the whole restoration project so worthwhile.”

The current works were being undertaken thanks to a $330,000 State Government ‘Live Heritage’ grant, which Minister for Racing Martin Pakula announced last year.

The grant follows on from about $650,000 in funding which has already been injected into the restoration project, most being sourced from Heritage Victoria.

Completed works include the replacement of nine columns at the back of the grandstand, a full roof and gutter replacement and drainage diversion works.

The current works are expected to continue for another three weeks during which time security has been increased at the site.