Fog a factor in highway crash

TWO drivers are lucky to be alive after a collision between a truck and a car at Gnotuk early this morning (Thursday).

Camperdown Police Senior Constable Paul Marsland said the accident occurred at the intersection of Cross Forest Road and the Princes Highway at about 8.50am.

“The vehicle (a white Ford Mondeo) was travelling north along Cross Forest Road in heavy fog,” he said.

“The driver (a Colac man in his 30s) has failed to see the give way sign.

“The truck was travelling west from Colac towards Terang when the Mondeo entered the intersection and collided with the front of the (Iveco) truck.

“The truck has then continued about 90 metres, left the road and rolled onto its right side.”

Snr Const Marsland said a number of witnesses stopped to assist the drivers.

Camperdown and Cobden State Emergency Service (SES) members worked to free the driver of the truck, a Colac woman in her 20s, from the wreckage.

Using hydraulic rescue tools, including the ‘Jaws of Life’, the SES members took about an hour to free the woman.

Snr Const Marsland said the woman only suffered minor cuts and abrasions during the incident.

“She was trapped in the vehicle purely due to the design of the cabin,” he said.

“She’s been transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”

The Colac man was not injured in the collision.

Snr Const Marsland said both the heavy fog and the inattention of the male driver were factors in the crash.

“It’s just the road conditions and the lack of due attention of the driver,” he said.

Snr Const Marsland reminded all drivers to remain careful and drive to conditions during the Easter period, especially during times of extreme fog.

“All police units will be on the road to minimise the risk of injury,” he said.

Camperdown and Terang police units restricted traffic to the eastbound lane for about an hour. Both vehicles have since been removed from the scene.

Boorcan and Camperdown Country Fire Authority units also attended the scene.