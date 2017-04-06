Derri crushes Skipton in decider

DERRINALLUM stormed to just its second Corangamite Bowls Division flag in more than three decades when it smashed Skipton by 61 shots in the grand final last weekend.

It was a day to remember for Derrinallum, capping off a sensational year which saw them win 17 games straight to earn the minor premiership and subsequent grand final spot when they knocked off Cobden in the semi-final.

On the two occasions Derrinallum has played Skipton this year the former had the latter’s measure comfortably, but in the final match of the year, it turned into a rout with the side turning it on to win 133-72.

Much praise was given to Kevin Daisley’s rink with the skipper and his team of Lance Eade, Ken Wynd and Adrian McKenzie obliterating their opposition 48-11 to all but guarantee Derrinallum victory.

Bill Dobie’s rink featuring Tony Hodson, Joan Dobie and Don Harrison was also prominent with a 36-15 victory.

The final two rinks were much tighter with John Reichman’s skippered rink of Cole Anders, Fiona Noone and John Daniel winning 26-24, and Rod Cameron’s rink of Wayne Parkin, Michael Bresnan and Simon Cameron escaping with a 23-22 victory.

It was just the fifth time in the club’s long history – with the only other post-1980 coming in 2007/08 – that the bowlers had celebrated a flag and it became a moment to savour.

Fiona Noone said it had been a season to remember and players celebrated fittingly.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing season for the club with 17 out of 18 games won,” she said.

“There’s been a real positive vibe around the club and everyone was up and about on Saturday.

“The club celebrated on Saturday night with the local hotel putting on nibblies and drinks before the players went back to the clubhouse to celebrate some more.”

Noone said premiership success had boosted the spirits around the club and the town.

“The significance is that it’s only the fifth premiership since we were established that we have brought home,” she said.

“It is a big thing for the club.

“It was a great day for the club and we appreciate all the supporters who came and supported us on the day.”

Derrinallum will now enter division two next season and move only one grade below the top tier of the Corangamite Bowls Division.

* * * * * * *

Lismore earns promotion

LISMORE’S stint in the Corangamite Bowls Division’s lowest grade is over after the club took home the division four premiership on Saturday.

The side that finished minor premiers in the split division faced off against Colac Five in the grand final in what was an entertaining contest for most of the day.

With a large contingent of supporters from Colac coming down to Camperdown, and a passionate group of Lismore supporters determined to make their voices heard, the side celebrated a sensational 62-46 win.

Club secretary Bruce Nicholls said it was a reward for hard work from the bowlers.

“We’re very pleased,” he said.

“It was a good result for us in a fairly close fought contest.

“Colac would probably be entitled to be in a good position because we were playing on artificial turf, which was more in their favour than our grass.

“It was a close game, but Lismore One defeated Colac Five on both rinks.”

Nicholls said it was far from easy sailing, but the skippers and their teams steadied when required to see Lismore home.

“Both rinks were mostly in the balance with Colac getting their nose in front on rink one, however another good performance by skipper Ted Goodacre, saw Lismore come back to win by nine,” he said.

“Ted was well supported by Judy and David Gibson and Ron Buchholz at various stages.

“On rink two, the result was always in the balance, but thanks to tidying up work by skipper Paul Richards, Lismore was not headed.

“Paul had a big one and was assisted by Gwenda Shaw, Russell McCall and Bruce Nicholls who all consistently put bowls in the head.”

As with any grand final success, Nicholls said there were some hard luck stories with a couple of unfortunate withdrawals prior to the decider.

“There was some disappointment a couple of players withdrew from the grand final,” he said.

“Paul Glover pulled out due to a family illness; Norma Ibbotson had to withdraw due to illness forcing the promotion of Kevin Dunn to emergency, while Danny Shaw had a family commitment.

“It was particularly disappointing that Paul had to pull out as he had been consistently our best player in the lead-up to the grand final.”

Nicholls said the club appreciated all the support of those who came down and the win was an emotional one for the players involved.

“Colac had a much larger support crowd as Colac Five was their only team that had made the grand final,” he said.

“Our people were beside themselves when we won.

“It has been a long time since Lismore has won a premiership.”

With entry into division three next season now secured, Nicholls said the club would look to recruit more players and try and stay afloat despite unavailability concerns.

“For Lismore, the challenge will be to cover the inevitable absence of players due to illness and lifestyle choices,” he said.

But for now, Lismore is still basking in its premiership glory.