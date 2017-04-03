Demons set to hit court

A NEW coach, new line-up and new expectations has Lismore Derrinallum’s A grade netballers optimistic of a promising 2017 season.

The Mininera and District league club has welcomed a number of new players to the top grade side and is looking to rise up the ladder from its ninth place finish in 2016.

With Tess Jacob taking over as coach, the Demons are almost completely different to the previous season with just two starting A-grade players remaining.

While others played cameos last season, Jacob will look to gel the team in the early rounds with a number of strong inclusions from outside leagues.

“We’re pretty organised and I’m happy with the team so far,” she said.

“We named the teams a couple of weeks ago and we have good depth in the club which is good.

“There’s only two of us in the team from last year.

“A couple of the girls filled in, but we’ve got a few new ones from Ballarat.

“We sort of spread the work that we had a lack of numbers but now we’ve named eight A graders and nine B graders and there’s a couple of good ins.”

Jacob admitted she was not sure what to expect, but had named the teams of pre-season form and said she would not be surprised to see some B grade players push for A grade spots later in the season.

“We’re going with (the eight) for the first three weeks,” she said.

“But definitely the B grade girls could push up and put pressure on the A grade ones.”

Across the court, Lismore Derrinallum has each area ticked off, with height a concern, btu talent is not.

“We’ve got three goalies which I’m happy about, it’s always good to have another option,” she said.

“In the mid-court we’re good, but we’re a short side.

“In defence is where I’ve had to make do with what we’ve got.

“They’re really good girls in there, but we don’t have a lot of height in there.”

Jacob said it will be tough to get all the players in sync from round one, with fitness a key focus early in the season.

“We haven’t had a lot of training times because people have been away,” she said.

“Fitness is one thing we will focus on because being a shorter side we’ll have to work a bit harder, which is fine, but fitness is key definitely in the goal ring.”

While Jacob is not sure what to expect from a virtually brand new team, she is pleased with the commitment shown in the pre-season.

“We’ve probably got a lot more coming to training,” she said.

“Last year we were getting three A graders to training and now with girls in the lower grades coming to training it pushes the girls in the higher grades to come.

As for expectations, competitiveness and improvement from within are the most important things, with ladder position coming second.

“You would love to finish in the (top) five, but whether or not that happens I’m not sure,” she said.

Lismore Derrinallum begins its season against Hawkesdale Macarthur away on Saturday before taking on last year’s losing grand finalists Glenthompson Dunkeld at home in round two.