Cox makes Lions debut

FORMER Camperdown player Cedric Cox lived out his boyhood dream on the weekend when he made his AFL debut for the Brisbane Lions.

Cox was drafted to the Lions with pick 24 in the AFL National Draft last season, just eight months after arriving in Camperdown from Halls Creek.

After being too late to be named in the North Ballarat Rebels squad, Cox was a late inclusion in June following impressive performances for the Magpies and the Bottle Greens – Hampden league’s senior interleague side.

Following a good second half of the season, Cox flew onto AFL clubs’ radars and was eventually selected in the second round much to the delight of family and friends.

After playing for the Lions in the JLT Community Series, Cox has not had to wait long to make his regular season debut, pulling on the jumper in round four of the 23-week AFL season.

While the Lions were humbled by Richmond at the Gabba, Cox collected 10 disposals, four marks, one clearance and laid two tackles from 82 per cent game time in a solid debut.

It would have been somewhat familiar territory for the Camperdown speedster, playing alongside former Rebels team-mates Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry who made their debuts together a week prior.

Cox celebrated his debut with family and friends travelling from across Australia including former Magpies’ reserves coach James Castles whose friendship with the teenager had brought him across to Victoria.

Should Cox be selected in Brisbane’s side this weekend, he will be closer to home with the Lions taking on reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium tomorrow from 1.45pm.