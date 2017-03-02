Mercy students make a splash

MERCY Regional College’s top swimmers took to the pool last week in the school’s annual swimming sports.

The top students progressed through to the Hampden Swimming Sports which was held in Camperdown on Tuesday.

Kaitlin Hickey and Martin Robbins were the top age champions on the day in the under 20 grade, while Brianna Thompson and Zane Searle topped the under 17 students.

In the under 16s, Dylan Hoare and Tully Watt were age champions, while Will Elliott and Chloe Davis took the top honours in the under 15s.

For the under 14s, Louis Darcy and Chelsea Carlin were named age champions, while Lauren Ryan and Lachie Herchell were the top students in the under 13s.