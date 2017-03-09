Mercy hosts aths carnival

TINDLEY House dominated Mercy Regional College’s annual athletics day on Wednesday, running away almost 800-point winners.

On a day which provided sunny skies and a good attendance, Tindley scored 3169 points, 779 points ahead of its rivals.

Ryan house scored 2390, Markey finished third with 2301 and Frayne scored 2288.

Sarsha Anderson and Ryan Marquand were named as the under 18 age group champions, while Lilly Hose, Brianna Thompson and Tarj Anderson shared the under 17 honours.

Chelsea Baker and Toby Mahony were the top performers in the under 16 age group, while Amy Vogels and Lachie Gass, of whom the latter dominated winning eight out of a possible 10 events, earned the under 15 age group champions title.

Pippa Jones, Nicole Bath and Dom Absalom took out the under 14 title, while Chloe Vick and Lachlan Herschell were named under 13 champions.

The top performers from each age group will now progress onto the Hampden region athletics carnival on March 29.