Local Olympian honoured

OLYMPIC silver medallist Clyde Sefton’s cycling legacy rose to another level when the South Purrumbete local was elevated into the Victorian Cycling Hall of Fame last week.

Sefton received the honour at the Hall of Fame dinner last Friday, where he was elevated into the exclusive club with Hilton Clarke, as well as Greg Griffiths, and posthumously Ted Waterford, as associate members.

The South Purrumbete former road racing cyclist champion won a silver medal in the men’s individual road race at the 1972 Olympics in Munich and also competed four years later at Montreal before winning the Australian national road race title in 1981.

At the age of 13, Sefton commenced racing with the Camperdown Cycling Club and by the age of 16, he had won the Dandenong to Morwell and the Melbourne to Colac races.

In his early days he mixed cycling with weight training, once winning a boxing match one night before being driven home at midnight to rise the next morning to win the Melbourne to Colac.

At the age of 21, and under the guidance of Ken Trowell, Sefton gained selection for the 1972 Olympics along with Don Allen, Graeme Jones and John Trevorrow.

Early in the road race, Sefton got into a 20-man breakaway which included the eventual winner, Hennie Kuiper.

The pace was extremely high and a lot of riders dropped away before Kuiper made a break which was assisted by his team-mates blocking the bunch.

At one stage, the lead got out to three minutes before Sefton and four other riders were able to get away from the bunch and cut the lead to 23 seconds at the finish.

Sefton out-sprinted the other four riders for the silver medal, and to gain his place in history by becoming the first Australian to win an Olympic road race medal.

Sefton continued to race as an amateur for a Dutch team after the Olympics, earning a number of successes in Europe as well as a win in Scotland.

With manager Ron Webb, Sefton joined a team of Australian riders and raced across Europe in prestigious races such as the Tour de Suisse, Tour of Sweden, Tour of Austria and the Giro d’Italia amongst other small races, with Sefton enjoying some good wins.

In 1974 he competed in, and won gold at the Christchurch Commonwealth Games before returning to Europe to race for the G.S Siapa and G.S Mobigori-Perignano teams.

In 1974/75 Sefton won 21 races including two stage wins in the Baby Giro di Italia and Firenze-Viareggio; the longest one day race in Italy.

He returned to Australia in time to contest the 1976 Amateur National Road race which he won and also gained selection to compete at the Montreal Olympics.

Sefton had won the final stage of the Tour of Montreal and was confident of a good showing in the Olympic road race.

However the weather conditions did not suit and he finished with the bunch, disappointed by a 28th placing.

A year later, Sefton turned professional and signed with team Fiorella-Mocassini and raced with them for two years.

The same year, Sefton underwent a serious operation for a cataract problem and lost a lot of his race season.

Returning to racing in 1978, he collected a couple of minor placings in Europe before returning to Australia and finishing second in the Herald Sun Tour.

He raced in Australia in 1979 and 1980, winning stages of the Herald Sun Tour, National Party Tour and, in 1980, the Melbourne Six Day Race with Peter Delongville.

Still in Australia in 1981, Sefton had wins at Benalla, Leongatha, Wynyard, Yarrawonga and the Tour of Echuca, before winning the National Road Title and the Herald Sun Tour.

Over the next few years he competed in both Australia and Europe before returning home in 1983 for good.

It was Sefton’s final year of racing, but he did not leave unnoticed, winning at Traralgon, Horsham, picking up five stage wins in the Griffin 1000 in Western Australia, three stage wins in the Herald Sun Tour as well as finishing second in the National Road Title.