Keen to make a difference

IF it’s quality Australian-made and designed apparel, homeware and gifts that you’re after, look no further than Camperdown’s newest store, HERE. home-style-design.

Business owner Lily Currell’s passion for all things Australian made (along with ethically sourced pieces that support communities in need around the world) is evident in the stock she carries.

“I am passionate about stocking pieces that make a difference in the retail industry,” she said.

“I love the fact so many of our labels are created right HERE in Australia.

“I value knowing where products come from and that everyone along the way is treated fairly.”

And the significance of opening her first business in the premises of the former Clobber Shop in Camperdown’s Manifold Street has not been lost on Lily.

“Dawn Case was a very successful businesswoman and I feel honoured to be taking over from her,” Lily said.

Visitors to the shop will find a selection of labels, from Melbourne to Byron Bay, catering for a range of ages and styles, covering from an XS to 2XL.

This will include Staple the Label, Rowie, Elm, Bodypeace Bamboo and Uimi knitwear to name a few.

As well as clothing, Lily will also offer a tasteful selection of gifts, accessories and homeware including candles, handmade ceramics, body products, jewellery, bags, shoes and much more.

Gift wrapping and lay-by will also be available.

“My partner Mick Narik has been amazing in fitting out the store and he has used recycled timber from the local area, including some of the former bike shed from Camperdown High School,” Lily said.

“Some pieces from his business, Dingo Furniture Design, will also be on display and available for purchase.”

The store will open its doors for the first time at 4pm on Friday March 24.

‘Opening Night’ will run from 4pm-9pm with champagne on arrival and anyone who makes a purchase will be able to take advantage of a 10 per cent discount off their next purchase.

“Our passion is supporting the people who put the love and quality into everything home, style and design,” Lily said.

HERE. will be open Tuesday to Friday 10am-6pm and from 9am-2pm on weekends.

For more information phone the store on 5593 2078 or Instagram @herehomestyledesign