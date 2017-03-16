Juniors tackle state champs

NINE talented athletes from Camperdown Little Athletics Club were competitive in the state championships over the long weekend.

Among the best performances were Aiden Conheady making the final eight of the under nine boys 60-metre hurdles and twelfth in the long jump.

Ruby Conheady finished ninth in the under 12 girls triple jump and tenth in the 60-metre hurdles.

Nellie Sadler finished fourteenth in the under 10 girls 1100-metre walk, while Ella Sadler finished fifteenth in the under 11 girls 1100-metre walk.

Indiana Cameron threw a huge personal best in the under nine girls discus to finish eleventh overall as well as thirteenth in the shot put.

Elsie Sinnott finished thirteenth in the under nine girls 800-metre final, and seventeenth in the high jump.

Ruby Darcy finished fourteenth in the under 10 girls high jump, Jessica Bouchier got a personal best in the under 11 girls triple jump, and Sophie Calvert performed well in the under nine girls 100-metre against tough competition.