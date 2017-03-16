It’s raining concrete

It was raining concrete on top of Mount Porndon on Tuesday, literally.

Camperdown Pre-mix Concrete was on-site pouring foundations in preparations for the construction of a new telecommunications tower.

Company owner Bob Case said the steep incline of the mount made trucking the concrete to the pinnacle impossible.

“A helicopter from Melbourne was contracted to airlift the concrete,” he said.

“It could only cart about half a metre of concrete at a time and used about 200 litres of fuel every hour, which meant the helicopter had to refuel every five or six loads.

“Over the course of the day, the helicopter made 12 to 14 trips.”

The exercise required good organisation with the concrete mixed at Camperdown Pre-mix Concrete’s Gellie Street site in three metre loads and trucked to Mount Porndon to be loaded into the helicopter’s kibble.

“The concrete was mixed to 40MPa (megapascal) in strength which is very strong – a house block for instance is mixed at 20MPa and a dairy is at 32MPa,” Mr Case said.

“However, the stronger the concrete the quicker it dries out and the more organised we have to be.

“When the truck at Mount Porndon was half empty, we’d ring the Camperdown depot for the next truck to be sent out.”