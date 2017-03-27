Glowing world record

FORMER Camperdown netballer and NETFIT creator Sarah Wall joined local netballers and the wider community to break a world record last week.

Event organiser Ms Wall was one of 619 people who turned up on Friday night to break the world record of the biggest workout in the dark as part of the Festival of Netball at Warrnambool’s netball stadium.

Among those present were netballers from Camperdown and Cobden, as well as some attendees from Melbourne and interstate, joining south west locals.

The world record attempt was made to raise money for the Let’s Talk initiative, a program designed to raise awareness about mental health.

MsWall said it was made possible thanks to funding through a program aimed at inspiring girls to find activities they enjoy.

“It all came about from Federal Government funding through Girls Make Your Move,” she said.

“They reached out to us because they saw what we were doing with NETFIT and increasing participation in young girls.

“We were very lucky Girls Make Your Move reached out to us and hopefully they stick with us to take it around the nation.”

The world record was broken at 8.30pm.

The night raised $1000 for Let’s Talk, with the Let’s Talk committee in attendance.

Ms Wall said NETFIT would look at further ways it could help organisations with important messages.

“We’ll continue to partner with netball associations and charities,” she said.