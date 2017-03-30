Dr Michael moves on

WHEN Dr Michael Sturmfells first arrived in Derrinallum, he did not know a thing about the town or the wider area.

Born and bred in Melbourne, the secondary teacher arrived at Derrinallum P-12 College after a four year teaching stint in Mildura.

That was 29 years and hundreds of students ago.

Now a much loved part of the wider community, Dr Sturmfells officially retires today (Friday) and the community is staging a farewell assembly and morning tea at the school from 10.30am to mark the occasion.

“My first impression of the school was that it was a lovely country school with very friendly staff and a wonderful community,” he said.

“The change in weather was a bit of a shock – I’ll never forget the principal at the time aptly welcoming me to ‘pleurisy plains’!

“But the kids made up for the weather in spades, they were great – they were easy to teach because they genuinely wanted to learn and it’s still the same today.

“Derrinallum’s been a great place to teach because you feel you can actually make a difference and really help the kids go on to reach their potential.”

Having encouraged many students on to university, Dr Sturmfells said recent years had also seen a stronger focus on vocational placements.

“It’s very rewarding to see students head off into the world and start their careers and know you’ve had some small part in that,” he said.

“Some students have even said that they wouldn’t have gotten through without my help and support, so that’s something special too.”

First arriving as a history teacher, Dr Sturmfells went on to teach psychology, English and commerce classes and has been the school’s Year 11 and 12 co-ordinator for the last 20 years.

“When I first started teachers were the boss and the students were just that, students,” he said.

“These days there is more of a partnership between the teachers and the students and there’s more of a friendship between the two.

“The school environment is also a lot more supportive of the students as well. If they have any sort of problem – at school or privately – there is always someone for them to talk to.”

Now teaching the children of his original students, Dr Sturmfells said the time had flown by.

“I know it’s been 29 years, but it really doesn’t feel that long,” he said.

“Each year starts afresh and there are always different faces, so there’s always something fresh and new from year to year.

“I loved the country nature of the Derrinallum school which made me very cautious about moving on – when you’re in a good workplace and enjoy what you’re doing there really isn’t any need to.

“I’m really grateful for my time here in Derrinallum and want to thank all the students, staff and wider community for making it such a welcoming and supportive place.”

Dr Sturmfells plans to complete further studies and enjoy overseas travel in his retirement.