Concerns over pub’s future

THE Fair Work Ombudsman this week confirmed it had launched an investigation into Darlington’s historic Elephant Bridge Hotel after a number of employees aired their concerns.

Elephant Bridge Hotel has not re-opened since its doors shut on Sunday, February 19 and the ‘closed’ sign on the front door has not moved.

Hotel employees have been left in the dark about the future of the establishment and subsequently contacted the Ombudsman.

A Fair Work Ombudsman spokesperson confirmed the office had begun investigations into the business.

“The Fair Work Ombudsman has been contacted by workers in relation to the Elephant Bridge Hotel and is conducting inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

“As this matter is active, it is not appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

One local supplier also advised the Camperdown Chronicle he had sought legal advice against the hotel.

Established in 1842, the Mount Elephant Hotel reopened just over 12 months ago after extensive renovations by owner Karin Blomquist who purchased the hotel in 2012.

The hotel sourced its products from a number of Camperdown, Terang and Mortlake businesses.

One employee – Geelong based head chef Kurtis Dimou – said he had worked at the hotel since October last year and was concerned about a number of items that belonged to him that were still located on the premises.

Without a key, Mr Dimou said he had no access to his belongings which he needed for his personal catering business.

Ms Blomquist failed to respond to phone calls from the Camperdown Chronicle at time of printing.

The Fair Work Ombudsman encouraged any worker who had concerns over their workplace rights and entitlements to seek assistance by visiting www.fairwork.gov.au or calling the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94.