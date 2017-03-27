Annual fun run a hit

ABOUT 150 local runners and walkers tackled Camperdown’s famous mount in the annual Mount Leura Fun Run.

The fifth running of the annual event is a combined schools event, organised and supported by both St Patrick’s Primary School and Camperdown College.

Its inception was to promote healthy living and exercise for children in a community event.

Ethan Coates took out the overall line honours in the 4km race ahead of Jack Helmore in second while Alicia Boyd won her third title as the fastest female home.

In the 1.8km race, James O’Neil was the fastest up the mount, closely followed by Nathan Hallyburton, Miles Sinnott and Aiden Conheady.

Event organiser Kathy Hallyburton said the event was a success despite lower numbers.

“We had a great night in good weather conditions for the race,” she said.

“The numbers of entrants was down from previous years (mainly due to conflicting sporting events), but there were still around 150 participants on the night.”

Full results:

Short course (1.8km):

Prep-Grade 3 boys: 1st Ned Molan, 2nd Riley Murfitt, 3rd George Sadler;

Prep-Grade 3 girls: 1st Elsie Sinnott, 2nd Tannah Castles, 3rd Piper Stevens;

Grade 4-6 boys: 1st Nathan Hallyburton, 2nd Miles Sinnott, 3rd Aiden Conheady;

Grade 4-6 girls: 1st Montana Ross, 2nd Nellie Sadler, 3rd Ella Sadler;

Secondary school boys: 1st James O’Neil, 2nd Thomas Bennett;

Secondary school girls: 1st Sarah Lane, 2nd Ruby Conheady;

Adult males: 1st Hugh Rahles-Rahbula, 2nd Roger Horspole, 3rd Simon Tolland;

Adult females: 1st Sheree Horspole, 2nd Mel Ferrier, 3rd Jane Hines;

Veteran males: 1st Brian Wain, 2nd Jarrod Lynn, 3rd Gary Fryers; and

Veteran females: 1st Nat Roberts, 2nd Jude Murfitt, 3rd Jenny Richardson.

Long course (4km):

Primary school boys: 1st Oscar Johnson, 2nd Taj Cunningham, 3rd Lenny Stephens;

Primary school girls: 1st Isobel Sinnott;

Secondary school boys: 1st Ethan Coates, 2nd Jack Helmore, 3rd Charlie Tickner;

Secondary school girls: 1st Susanna Ryan, 2nd Amelia Kempton;

Adult males: 1st Joe Crothers, 2nd Jackson Coates, 3rd Nick Sambell;

Adult females: 1st Alicia Boyd, 2nd Jade Sambell, 3rd Paula Regan;

Veteran males: 1st Darren Evans;

Veteran females: 1st Michelle Norton, 2nd Kim Helmore;

Fastest male 4km: Ethan Coates;

Fastest female 4km: Alicia Boyd; and

Encouragement awards: Kade Kerr and Stella Horspole.