SWCA splits results during Country Week

SOUTH West Cricket Association’s Country Week cricketers returned home after a mixed bag of results last week.

After being relegated 12 months ago only to receive a reprieve due to another team’s withdrawal, South West proved itself in division two by winning two of the four matches.

Its two losses – against Ferntree Gully last Monday and Murray Valley on Wednesday – came against the two undefeated teams in the division with Murray Valley advancing to the Provincial Division with victory in the play-off final.

South West bounced back from a shocking 202-run defeat at the hands of Ferntree Gully to post a huge win over Leongatha on Tuesday and get their campaign back on track.

Their hopes of promotion were dashed the following day however with a 51-run loss at the hands of Murray Valley.

Determined to finish off with a win, South West knocked off neighbouring association Hamilton by six runs, ensuring South West not only finished fourth overall, but relegated Hamilton to the third division.

It was a touch of irony with Hamilton narrowly avoiding relegation the year before ahead of South West by the equivalent of just two runs.

South West Cricket captain Todd Lamont said the team were pleased to be able to retain its spot in the competition’s second division.

“We were pretty satisfied with the end result,” he said.

“We left with two wins and two losses and the two games we lost, those teams played off in the final, so they were fairly handy sides.”

Lamont said batsmen Jeff Rosolin and Gus Bourke “contributed most days” with the bat and were “solid performers” while Angus Uwland and Lachie Wareham were the most consistent with the ball.