Relay raises $55,000

FUN and laughter helped uplift spirits at the 2017 Corangamite Relay for Life event – as hundreds of participants walked with one goal in mind.

The eighth event to be held in Corangamite, the relay involved 13 teams with about 460 registered members and helped raise about $55,000 in a bid to fund Cancer Council research, prevention and support programs.

Corangamite Relay for Life Committee chair Trish Wynd said to date, about $800,000 had been raised, while the community continued to show its support for the event with fundraising activities throughout the year.

She said while team entries were down, the 2017 event was “very good”.

“Everyone that was there thoroughly enjoyed it,” Mrs Wynd said.

“Hopefully everyone has recovered.”

The Brady Bunch team raised the most funds this year. Timboon Rail Trailers and Lions member Lesley Togni gave the opening oath and cut the ribbon to start the event.

There was a sea of emotion as carers and survivors took to the track to complete the first lap of the event side by side.

While participants were not on the track – either running or walking with their team batons – there was plenty on offer to keep them entertained including a movie, yoga and karate.

“There were lots of young kids and activities,” Mrs Wynd said.

“There was plenty of stuff happening.

“It was great to see all the purple shirts around.”

Melton’s Peter Ryan showed his commitment to the event by walking throughout much of the 18 hour relay, after most of his team pulled out at the last minute.

He was awarded the Spirit of the Relay Award for his marathon efforts.

Mrs Wynd said the event was a team effort.

“Thank you to everybody who took part and the committee for their support,” she said.

“Next year we’re having it at Terang.”